Same Districts, Two Threats: IIT Roorkee Study of 591 Districts Calls for Joint Flood and Drought Planning
An IIT Roorkee study of 591 districts found overlapping flood and drought vulnerability, highlighting the need for joint disaster planning at district level.
Published : October 17, 2026 at 1:40 PM IST
Roorkee: A district vulnerable to floods may also struggle to cope with drought. A study involving researchers at IIT Roorkee has found that vulnerability to both increased in several parts of India between 2001 and 2011, making a case for disaster plans that address the two together.
The researchers examined 591 districts using social, economic, population and infrastructure data from the two years. They looked at how vulnerable communities were to each hazard, where those vulnerabilities overlapped and how the pattern changed over the decade.
Published in npj Natural Hazards, the study found that the share of highly flood-vulnerable districts rose from 16.5 per cent in 2001 to 21.4 per cent in 2011. The corresponding share for drought increased from 10.6 per cent to 18.1 per cent. Areas with high vulnerability to multiple hazards became more concentrated in eastern and northern India.
The findings concern the period studied. They do not provide a measurement of vulnerability in 2026 or predict when the next flood or drought will strike.
As per the study, more than 10 per cent of the districts had high multi-hazard vulnerability. Districts in Odisha, Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Bihar and Jharkhand recorded increases in vulnerability to both floods and droughts. Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and West Bengal were among the states with areas highly vulnerable to both.
For disaster planners, the differences within a state matter. A state-level assessment can conceal the difficulties faced by individual districts, where livelihoods, access to basic services and the ability to recover from a disaster may vary considerably.
Assessing districts separately can help identify communities that need greater support and guide decisions on preparedness, relief and adaptation. It can also show where the same people, water resources and infrastructure could come under pressure from more than one hazard.
“Floods and droughts are often viewed as separate disasters. Yet their effects can be felt by the same social and physical systems. Our study shows that vulnerability to both disasters is increasing in several regions. Understanding these conditions at the district level can help develop better preparedness and adaptation plans,” said Mohit Prakash Mohanty of IIT Roorkee, who led the study.
The researchers argue that knowing how likely a flood or drought is tells only part of the story. Planners also need to understand how well local people and services can withstand its effects. Social and economic conditions can leave communities poorly equipped to cope, even where the hazard itself is well understood.
The Multi-Hazard Vulnerability Index, or MHVI, brings these vulnerabilities together to help assess differences between districts and changes over time. The researchers clarified that the index does not predict the actual losses a flood or drought will cause.
The work received support from the Department of Science and Technology through the Integrated Centre for Adaptation to Climate Change, Disaster Risk Reduction and Sustainability (ICARS) at IIT Roorkee. The institute’s Department of Water Resources Development and Management provided computational resources.
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