ETV Bharat / state

Same Districts, Two Threats: IIT Roorkee Study of 591 Districts Calls for Joint Flood and Drought Planning

Same Districts, Two Threats: IIT Roorkee Study of 591 Districts Calls for Joint Flood and Drought Planning ( ETV Bharat )

Roorkee: A district vulnerable to floods may also struggle to cope with drought. A study involving researchers at IIT Roorkee has found that vulnerability to both increased in several parts of India between 2001 and 2011, making a case for disaster plans that address the two together.

The researchers examined 591 districts using social, economic, population and infrastructure data from the two years. They looked at how vulnerable communities were to each hazard, where those vulnerabilities overlapped and how the pattern changed over the decade.

Same Districts, Two Threats: IIT Roorkee Study of 591 Districts Calls for Joint Flood and Drought Planning (ETV Bharat)

Published in npj Natural Hazards, the study found that the share of highly flood-vulnerable districts rose from 16.5 per cent in 2001 to 21.4 per cent in 2011. The corresponding share for drought increased from 10.6 per cent to 18.1 per cent. Areas with high vulnerability to multiple hazards became more concentrated in eastern and northern India.

The findings concern the period studied. They do not provide a measurement of vulnerability in 2026 or predict when the next flood or drought will strike.

As per the study, more than 10 per cent of the districts had high multi-hazard vulnerability. Districts in Odisha, Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Bihar and Jharkhand recorded increases in vulnerability to both floods and droughts. Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and West Bengal were among the states with areas highly vulnerable to both.

Same Districts, Two Threats: IIT Roorkee Study of 591 Districts Calls for Joint Flood and Drought Planning (ETV Bharat)

For disaster planners, the differences within a state matter. A state-level assessment can conceal the difficulties faced by individual districts, where livelihoods, access to basic services and the ability to recover from a disaster may vary considerably.