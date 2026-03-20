Uttarakhand: Husband Arrested For Wife’s Murder In Dehradun Forest Case
The accused had hidden the body in a room under a quilt for four days before dumping it in the forest using a bike.
Published : March 20, 2026 at 10:38 AM IST
Dehradun: A woman’s body was found in the Manduwala forests under Premnagar police station in Dehradun, Uttarakhand, a few days ago. Police have now solved the case.
Police have identified the woman’s husband as the suspect. He has been arrested. He had two wives, with the deceased, Roopa, being his first wife.
Police said Roopa had left her husband four years ago and remarried, while he had also married another woman. Last year, she left her second husband and returned to live with the first.
Identification Was Difficult
Police said the body was found stuffed in a sack in the Manduwala forests on March 11. It appeared to be 4-5 days old, and the identification was difficult due to advanced decomposition.
Based on a complaint by sub-inspector Amit Sharma, the in-charge of Jhajhra outpost, a case was registered against an unknown person. Following the complaint, eight teams were formed and an investigation was started.
The teams searched nearby areas and scanned footage from nearly 2,500 CCTV cameras. Based on her clothing, police suspected she was from a slum area. Verification drives were conducted across more than 30 clusters, and several people were questioned.
Major Clue Emerges
During the probe, police received information about a Bihar-based labourer working at a newly-constructed house in the Koswali Kothari area, who lived there with his wife and child. Since Holi, however, the woman had not been seen, and the child was found with another female labourer.
Acting on this lead, police contacted contractor Shivji from Bhauwala. He revealed that the labourer, Ranjeet Sharma, had two wives. His first wife, Roopa, had arrived in February with her child and was staying at the construction site.
Murder And Cover-Up
The contractor told police that on March 8, Ranjeet took a bike and Rs 1,500, saying he was sending his wife and child back to Bihar. The next day, he returned the bike and claimed Roopa had left, while his second wife, Sushila, had come to stay with him.
Confession And Background
Police later reached Bhatowala, where Ranjeet tried to flee but was caught. During questioning, he confessed that the deceased was his wife, Roopa and admitted to strangling her before dumping the body in the forest.
He told police he married Roopa in 2009. Four years ago, she had eloped and remarried, after which he also married another woman. His second wife was also previously married.
Police said Ranjeet had been living in Dehradun for the past 12 years, working as a labourer, while his second wife stayed in the village. About a year ago, Roopa returned after leaving her second husband and resumed contact with him.
Reason For Murder
On February 23, Roopa arrived in Dehradun with her 11-month-old daughter and began living at the construction site. She allegedly pressured Ranjeet to leave his second wife, leading to frequent arguments.
On the night of March 5, Ranjeet was speaking to his second wife when Roopa snatched his phone, sparking a heated argument. In a fit of rage, he strangled her. He then placed the body in a white sack, kept it in a separate room, and covered it with a quilt.
After the incident, he called his second wife to Dehradun. As the child was with him, he could not dispose of the body immediately, and kept it hidden for four days.
According to police, when the second wife arrived on March 8, he handed over the child to her, took the contractor’s bike, and dumped the body in the forest. SSP Ajai Singh said the accused believed that establishing Roopa’s identity would be difficult, but the police eventually arrested him.
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