ETV Bharat / state

Uttarakhand: Husband Arrested For Wife’s Murder In Dehradun Forest Case

olice nabbed accused in Bhatowala as he tried escaping, later confessing to strangling his wife and attempting to evade identification. ( Representational Image/IANS )

Dehradun: A woman’s body was found in the Manduwala forests under Premnagar police station in Dehradun, Uttarakhand, a few days ago. Police have now solved the case.

Police have identified the woman’s husband as the suspect. He has been arrested. He had two wives, with the deceased, Roopa, being his first wife.

Police said Roopa had left her husband four years ago and remarried, while he had also married another woman. Last year, she left her second husband and returned to live with the first.

Identification Was Difficult

Police said the body was found stuffed in a sack in the Manduwala forests on March 11. It appeared to be 4-5 days old, and the identification was difficult due to advanced decomposition.

Based on a complaint by sub-inspector Amit Sharma, the in-charge of Jhajhra outpost, a case was registered against an unknown person. Following the complaint, eight teams were formed and an investigation was started.

The teams searched nearby areas and scanned footage from nearly 2,500 CCTV cameras. Based on her clothing, police suspected she was from a slum area. Verification drives were conducted across more than 30 clusters, and several people were questioned.

Major Clue Emerges

During the probe, police received information about a Bihar-based labourer working at a newly-constructed house in the Koswali Kothari area, who lived there with his wife and child. Since Holi, however, the woman had not been seen, and the child was found with another female labourer.

Acting on this lead, police contacted contractor Shivji from Bhauwala. He revealed that the labourer, Ranjeet Sharma, had two wives. His first wife, Roopa, had arrived in February with her child and was staying at the construction site.

Murder And Cover-Up