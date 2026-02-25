ETV Bharat / state

Uttarakhand Horror: Mother Kills 22-Day-Old Girl In Bageshwar, Murder Case Registered

Bageshwar: A shocking incident has emerged from Uttarakhand’s Bageshwar district, where a mother allegedly strangled her 22-day-old daughter to death. According to initial information, the woman committed the act after a dispute with her in-laws. The woman’s husband is reportedly working abroad.

According to police, the incident occurred in Jaisar village, under the Baijnath police station, in Bageshwar district. The case first came to light after the 22-day-old infant died under suspicious circumstances.

The cause of death was determined, after a postmortem examination revealed that the baby died due to strangulation, confirming a case of murder.

Following the postmortem report, the infant’s grandfather, Keshar Singh, lodged a complaint against the child’s mother. Based on the complaint, police registered a murder case and started an investigation, including examining possible family disputes. The postmortem conducted at the request of the grandfather confirmed that the infant had been strangled.