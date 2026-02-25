ETV Bharat / state

Uttarakhand Horror: Mother Kills 22-Day-Old Girl In Bageshwar, Murder Case Registered

A woman allegedly strangled her 22-day-old daughter in Bageshwar after a family dispute. Police registered a case after postmortem confirmed murder.

Police begin investigation after a 22-day-old baby girl was allegedly strangled to death in Uttarakhand’s Bageshwar district. (Representational Image/IANS)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : February 25, 2026 at 4:07 PM IST

Bageshwar: A shocking incident has emerged from Uttarakhand’s Bageshwar district, where a mother allegedly strangled her 22-day-old daughter to death. According to initial information, the woman committed the act after a dispute with her in-laws. The woman’s husband is reportedly working abroad.

According to police, the incident occurred in Jaisar village, under the Baijnath police station, in Bageshwar district. The case first came to light after the 22-day-old infant died under suspicious circumstances.

The cause of death was determined, after a postmortem examination revealed that the baby died due to strangulation, confirming a case of murder.

Following the postmortem report, the infant’s grandfather, Keshar Singh, lodged a complaint against the child’s mother. Based on the complaint, police registered a murder case and started an investigation, including examining possible family disputes. The postmortem conducted at the request of the grandfather confirmed that the infant had been strangled.

On the basis of the report, Keshar Singh filed an FIR at Baijnath police station against the child’s mother and demanded strict legal action. Family members said the incident has deeply shocked the entire family, while villagers have also expressed disbelief over the crime.

Bageshwar Deputy Superintendent of Police Ajay Shah said Keshar Singh submitted a written complaint alleging that his daughter-in-law killed her 22-day-old baby. A case has been registered and legal action is being taken.

Police noted that a similar incident was reported in Haridwar district in March 2025, when a woman allegedly killed her two young daughters and initially tried to mislead police and family members before being arrested.

