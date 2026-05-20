ETV Bharat / state

Uttarakhand Homestay Scheme Revised: Community Tourism Promoted For The First Time

A homestay in Uttarakhand ( ETV Bharat )

Dehradun: The Uttarakhand has revised its existing 'Homestay Scheme', introducing a host of new rules that have already been approved by the cabinet. ETV Bharat has explored these rules. The Uttarakhand government introduced the Homestay Scheme to ensure that the locals would not have to migrate to cities or other states in search of jobs. It aimed at giving a new direction to both employment generation and the hospitality sector in the villages. Most homestays have excellent scenic views (ETV Bharat) The success of the scheme, which was implemented way back in 2015, can be gauged from the fact that this model, originally introduced by the Harish Rawat administration, was subsequently adopted by the Trivendra government and later by the Dhami government. Over the years, Uttarakhand consistently set new benchmarks regarding its Homestay Scheme. Along with providing employment opportunities to villagers, it facilitated the sale of local products. In 2018, under the subsidy framework, the existing 'Veer Chandra Singh Garhwali Tourism Self-Employment Scheme' was integrated with the 'Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyay Graha Awas (Homestay) Scheme'. Among the various measures the then government took to promote rural tourism, initiatives were designed to benefit and encourage homestays to be developed in rural areas, concessions were granted on the commercial rates for electricity and water bills, and several other forms of relief were provided. A homestay in Uttarakhand (ETV Bharat) "More than 5,000 homestays are registered in Uttarakhand. Since the inception of this scheme, subsidies have been granted to approximately 1,500 individuals under the Homestay Scheme. Furthermore, under the 'Trekking and Attractions' scheme, rooms of local residents in several villages have been renovated," tourism secretary Dheeraj Garbyal said. Changes Introduced In 'Homestay Scheme' The new regulations now categorise the following as 'tourism units': hotels, motels/highway amenities, resorts/health-spa resorts, timeshare apartments, motor caravans, guest/traveler rest houses, tent colonies/nature camps, river/lake cruises/houseboats, 'dharamshalas' (pilgrim rest houses), homestays, Bed & Breakfast establishments, floatels, heritage hotels, Yoga/Ayurveda/Naturopathy resorts, tourist villages, service apartments, and community-based tourism units, among others. Road directions on homestay (ETV Bharat) For homestay registration, the previously prescribed maximum limit of six rooms has been increased to eight; however, the total maximum number of beds shall not exceed 24. Registration will now be permitted exclusively within Nagar Panchayats (Town Councils) or rural areas. Permanent residents of Uttarakhand, who own residential buildings and reside here permanently, will be able to provide accommodation and dining facilities, along with other essential amenities, to tourists. New rules on homestay registration has been released (ETV Bharat) BnB (Bed and Breakfast) units are a distinct category of 'Tourism Units.' For BnB units as well, the maximum limit for rooms eligible for registration has been set at eight, and the maximum limit for beds at 24. This scheme shall be applicable in both rural and urban areas. The operation of the unit may be managed by the building owner personally, or through an authorised operator, administrator, or professional service provider entity, appointed via a registered agreement, to provide accommodation and dining facilities to tourists.