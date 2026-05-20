Uttarakhand Homestay Scheme Revised: Community Tourism Promoted For The First Time
There are over 5,000 homestays in Uttarakhand and subsidies have been granted to 1,500 individuals under the Homestay Scheme since 2015.
Published : May 20, 2026 at 8:00 PM IST
Dehradun: The Uttarakhand has revised its existing 'Homestay Scheme', introducing a host of new rules that have already been approved by the cabinet. ETV Bharat has explored these rules.
The Uttarakhand government introduced the Homestay Scheme to ensure that the locals would not have to migrate to cities or other states in search of jobs. It aimed at giving a new direction to both employment generation and the hospitality sector in the villages.
The success of the scheme, which was implemented way back in 2015, can be gauged from the fact that this model, originally introduced by the Harish Rawat administration, was subsequently adopted by the Trivendra government and later by the Dhami government. Over the years, Uttarakhand consistently set new benchmarks regarding its Homestay Scheme. Along with providing employment opportunities to villagers, it facilitated the sale of local products.
In 2018, under the subsidy framework, the existing 'Veer Chandra Singh Garhwali Tourism Self-Employment Scheme' was integrated with the 'Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyay Graha Awas (Homestay) Scheme'. Among the various measures the then government took to promote rural tourism, initiatives were designed to benefit and encourage homestays to be developed in rural areas, concessions were granted on the commercial rates for electricity and water bills, and several other forms of relief were provided.
"More than 5,000 homestays are registered in Uttarakhand. Since the inception of this scheme, subsidies have been granted to approximately 1,500 individuals under the Homestay Scheme. Furthermore, under the 'Trekking and Attractions' scheme, rooms of local residents in several villages have been renovated," tourism secretary Dheeraj Garbyal said.
Changes Introduced In 'Homestay Scheme'
The new regulations now categorise the following as 'tourism units': hotels, motels/highway amenities, resorts/health-spa resorts, timeshare apartments, motor caravans, guest/traveler rest houses, tent colonies/nature camps, river/lake cruises/houseboats, 'dharamshalas' (pilgrim rest houses), homestays, Bed & Breakfast establishments, floatels, heritage hotels, Yoga/Ayurveda/Naturopathy resorts, tourist villages, service apartments, and community-based tourism units, among others.
For homestay registration, the previously prescribed maximum limit of six rooms has been increased to eight; however, the total maximum number of beds shall not exceed 24.
Registration will now be permitted exclusively within Nagar Panchayats (Town Councils) or rural areas.
Permanent residents of Uttarakhand, who own residential buildings and reside here permanently, will be able to provide accommodation and dining facilities, along with other essential amenities, to tourists.
BnB (Bed and Breakfast) units are a distinct category of 'Tourism Units.' For BnB units as well, the maximum limit for rooms eligible for registration has been set at eight, and the maximum limit for beds at 24.
This scheme shall be applicable in both rural and urban areas. The operation of the unit may be managed by the building owner personally, or through an authorised operator, administrator, or professional service provider entity, appointed via a registered agreement, to provide accommodation and dining facilities to tourists.
Under 'Community-Based Tourism Unit' model, comprising 8 to 10 individual homestay units, tourism activities will be promoted within specific tourist destinations or clusters of villages (ranging from three to six villages), driven by the local community.
The validity of registration for all tourism units is proposed to be five years, after which renewal (re-registration) will be mandatory.
The new rules emphasise on online registration, digital verification, and online renewal processes.
Registration fees for residential tourism units have been determined based on the number of rooms. Furthermore, separate registration fee structures have been introduced specifically for homestay and BnB units.
Distinct registration fees have also been prescribed for tourism units other than residential ones. The prescribed fee for renewal or re-registration must be remitted once again through online channels.
In this manner, the regulations pertaining to travel, registration, and homestays have been effectively integrated. Additionally, the renewal process has been simplified, ensuring that individuals no longer have to face unnecessary hassles or run around to complete their formalities. They can now easily undertake self-renewal to manage their operations.
A set of regulations governing travel and registration in Uttarakhand was formulated in 2014, while specific regulations for homestays were established in 2015. These two sets of regulations have now been consolidated into a single, comprehensive framework that encompasses all relevant aspects.
"The renewal process has also been simplified. Previously, renewals were required every five years, a process that entailed completing numerous formalities and obtaining explicit approval from the government. Now, however, one simply needs to complete the necessary procedures, pay the applicable fees, and opt for 'self-renewal,' subsequently notifying the administration of the update," Garbyal said.
Villages Can Forge New Identity Under 'Community Tourism Unit' Framework
Poonam Chand, Deputy Director of Tourism, explained that the revised Homestay Policy now incorporates the concept of a 'Community-Based Tourism Unit' as a novel initiative. The objective of this endeavour is not merely limited to facilitating individual-level homestay operations; rather, it aims to integrate entire regions into the tourism ecosystem, thereby developing villages into collective tourism hubs.
"Under the amended regulations, specific groups will be formed comprising a minimum of 8 to 10 homestay units. These units may operate within a single tourist destination, a specific village, or a cluster of three to six villages. The primary objective is to foster the organised development of tourism activities in rural areas by significantly enhancing the participation of local communities," Chand said.
Chand further said that through this framework, villages will now be able to establish a direct connection with the tourism sector. Villagers can collaborate to showcase their region's natural beauty, local culture, traditional cuisine, customs, and rural way of life to tourists, Chand said adding, "Economic benefits will no longer be confined to a single household or family, but will instead serve to strengthen the livelihoods of the entire village community. New employment opportunities will also be created for the local people."
Overall, the framework would help villages gain a distinct identity on the tourism map. Now, an entire village can undergo collective development to establish itself as a new tourism destination. This will boost village-based tourism, enabling regions that have hitherto remained outside the mainstream tourism circuit to carve out their own unique identities.
"This initiative could prove to be a significant step toward strengthening the rural economy while adding new dimensions to tourism within the state. Under this scheme, it will be mandatory for the concerned organisation to be legally registered. For this, it is mandatory for the organisation to be recognised as a registered society, a cooperative society, or a community-based organization," Chand added.
The Deputy Director of Tourism further said that the Uttarakhand Tourism Development Board (UTDB) will periodically invite applications from interested groups. Furthermore, there is a proposal to provide grants at the group level for the construction, renovation, and development of essential amenities for homestays, Chand added.
The department believes that through this community-based model, tourism development can be extended to every village. Detailed guidelines are currently being formulated to ensure the effective implementation of this new initiative, with the aim that, in the near future, numerous villages across the state will emerge as successful examples of community-based tourism.
Operators Enthusiastic
Suryakant Barthwal, a homestay operator in Pali Talli (Lansdowne region), has expressed his delight regarding the amendments made to the Homestay Policy. He noted that he himself operates a homestay under the scheme and said that it is proving highly beneficial for the youth. It has encouraged many young people to return to their native villages, where they are now generating self-employment opportunities and boosting their incomes, he said.
The Homestay Scheme is providing significant assistance to the younger generation who might otherwise have migrated to cities in search of jobs and employment. It enables them to secure self-employment opportunities right within their own villages. This initiative not only serves to increase their income but also plays a crucial role in curbing rural-to-urban migration. The government, too, remains committed to ensuring that the public continues to reap these benefits by periodically introducing amendments to the policy.
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