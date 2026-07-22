ETV Bharat / state

Uttarakhand HC Transfers Corbett Corruption Cases To Special CBI Court In Dehradun

Nainital: The Uttarakhand High Court has transferred two criminal cases registered by the state Vigilance Department in connection with the alleged Corbett Tiger Reserve corruption and illegal construction case from a Haldwani court to the Special CBI Court in Dehradun.

Allowing an application filed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), Justice Siddharth Sah said the transfer was necessary to avoid parallel proceedings and ensure a fair and legally consistent trial.

The court noted that the CBI had completed its investigation and filed a chargesheet in the Special Anti-Corruption (Central Bureau of Investigation) Court in Dehradun. Continuing the vigilance cases before the Special Judge (Prevention of Corruption Act) in Haldwani could lead to jurisdictional disputes and procedural inconsistencies, it observed.

The two cases were registered by the Vigilance Department in 2022 over alleged financial irregularities, illegal construction and large-scale felling of trees in the Corbett Tiger Reserve.