ETV Bharat / state

Uttarakhand High Court Stays Arrest Of Accused In Kashipur Farmer Suicide Case

Nainital: The Uttarakhand High Court on Friday, January 16, heard the case related to the suicide of Kashipur farmer Sukhwant Singh and granted major relief to the named accused. The court stayed the arrest of all the accused persons mentioned in the FIR.

The High Court also issued notices to the State government and to the complainant, Parminder Singh, the brother of the deceased, directing them to file their objections within three weeks. The court further instructed the petitioners to cooperate with the investigation and fixed April 15 as the next date of hearing.

During the hearing, the State government informed the court that no arrests have been made so far in the case. Owing to the seriousness of the matter, the Director General of Police (DGP) is personally monitoring the investigation. The probe has been handed over to a Special Investigation Team (SIT), although the investigation is yet to formally begin.

According to the case details, Sukhwant Singh, a resident of Kashipur, died by suicide late Saturday night at a hotel in the Kathgodam area of Nainital district. Before taking the extreme step, he went live on Facebook and made serious allegations against several individuals, including some police officials.

In the video, Sukhwant Singh alleged that he had been cheated in a land deal and was defrauded of nearly Rs 4 crore. He claimed that when he approached the police to lodge a complaint, he was instead threatened and intimidated.