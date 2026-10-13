ETV Bharat / state

Uttarakhand High Court Orders Police Protection For Muslim Couple Facing 'Death Threats' From Woman's Family

A single bench of Justice Alok Mahra relied on the Supreme Court's judgment in the 'Lata Singh v. State of Uttar Pradesh' case and ordered that protection be provided to the couple.

Additionally, the High Court directed the Station House Officer (SHO) of the Roorkee police station to assess the threat faced by the couple and provide them with adequate security. The court also instructed the police to summon the individuals posing the threat and counsel them in accordance with the law. Furthermore, the court has asked the government to submit a progress report on the matter.

The case

A Muslim woman and her husband, residents of the Roorkee police station area, had filed a petition in the Nainital High Court seeking police protection. The woman stated that they had been in love for several years and now wished to live together.