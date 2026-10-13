Uttarakhand High Court Orders Police Protection For Muslim Couple Facing 'Death Threats' From Woman's Family
A Single Bench of Justice Alok Mahra directed police to assess the threat faced by the couple and provide them with adequate security.
Published : October 13, 2026 at 8:47 PM IST
Nainital: The Uttarakhand High Court has ordered police protection for a Muslim couple from Roorkee facing alleged death threats from the woman's family members.
A single bench of Justice Alok Mahra relied on the Supreme Court's judgment in the 'Lata Singh v. State of Uttar Pradesh' case and ordered that protection be provided to the couple.
Additionally, the High Court directed the Station House Officer (SHO) of the Roorkee police station to assess the threat faced by the couple and provide them with adequate security. The court also instructed the police to summon the individuals posing the threat and counsel them in accordance with the law. Furthermore, the court has asked the government to submit a progress report on the matter.
The case
A Muslim woman and her husband, residents of the Roorkee police station area, had filed a petition in the Nainital High Court seeking police protection. The woman stated that they had been in love for several years and now wished to live together.
According to the woman, they entered into a 'Nikah' (marriage) by mutual consent according to Muslim rituals on April 22, 2025. She said they belong to the same religion and caste, and both were adults at the time of the marriage. However, the woman's family is unhappy about the union, she said.
Allegations of death threats
The woman alleged that her family members—including her mother, father, and brother—are repeatedly threatening to kill her and her husband's family. In the petition, they requested the High Court to direct the police station to provide security to the couple and the husband's family.
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