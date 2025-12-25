ETV Bharat / state

Uttarakhand HC Issues Notices Into Missing Forest Boundary Pillars In Mussoorie

Nainital: The Uttarakhand High Court has issued notices to the CBI, the Centre, and others in connection with the investigation into 7,375 missing forest boundary pillars and the alleged rapid and unusual increase in the assets of field forest officers posted in the Mussoorie Forest Division.

A division bench of Justice Manoj Tiwari and Justice Subhash Upadhyay directed all respondents, including the state government, the Survey of India, and the Central Empowered Committee (CEC), to file their affidavits within six weeks and fixed February 11 as the next date of hearing. During the hearing, the court expressed strong displeasure over the disappearance of such a large number of boundary pillars.

A petition filed by environmental activist Naresh Chaudhary seeks directions to the Survey of India to conduct a comprehensive, scientific, and geo-referenced survey of all forest areas falling under the Mussoorie Forest Division to identify the exact locations of all missing boundary pillars and to re-establish them in a time-bound manner.

The petitioner has also requested directions for the implementation of a restoration and rehabilitation plan for the affected areas of the Mussoorie Forest Division and for all forest land currently under the charge or control of revenue officials to be transferred to the Forest Department within a stipulated timeframe.

The matter came to light in 2023 when the then Chief Conservator of Forests, Sanjeev Chaturvedi, ordered a survey of all forest boundary pillars in the Mussoorie Forest Division. At that time, a new working plan for the forest division was being prepared. The report submitted by the then Divisional Forest Officer of Mussoorie revealed that out of a total of 12,321 boundary pillars, 7,375 pillars were found missing on the ground.

According to the report, it was also found that nearly 80 per cent of these missing boundary pillars disappeared from only two ranges, Mussoorie Range and Raipur Range. These two ranges are considered highly lucrative from a real estate perspective, with immense potential for the development of hotels, resorts, and residential complexes.