ETV Bharat / state

Uttarakhand: Helicopter Operators Suspend Char Dham Services Over Co-Pilot Rule

Wreckage of a helicopter operated by Trans Bharat Aviation lies near Chai village following its crash near Joshimath in Chamoli district, Uttarakhand, on Friday, October 30, 2026. ( IANS )

Dehradun: Helicopter operators suspended Char Dham charter services on Monday in protest against the Uttarakhand Civil Aviation Development Authority’s (UCADA) co-pilot rule, a move likely to disrupt the final leg of the pilgrimage before the shrines close for winter. In a letter to the UCADA on Sunday, the operators said they would stop the services from November 2 unless the order is withdrawn.

A senior UCADA official on Monday morning confirmed that choppers are currently ferrying pilgrims back from the Char Dham shrines, while no pilgrims are being flown up from Dehradun. He further said a meeting is underway between representatives of chopper companies, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation and UCADA, after which the next course of action will be decided.

On Saturday, the UCADA announced that a co-pilot will be mandatory for all choppers flying on the Char Dham yatra route. The decision was made following a chopper crash near Joshimath in Chamoli district on Oct 30, in which six people died.

The operators expressed their inability to accept the mandatory twin-pilot requirement "in its present form” and raised serious concerns and reservations regarding the mandatory requirement for charter services. They said mandating twin-pilot operations "without adequate consultation with the operators and assessment of its commercial and operational implications" will make the continuation of operations "financially unviable for all operators."

"The mandatory deployment of two pilots on every charter sortie will substantially increase operating costs, crew requirements, accommodation and logistical expenses, and overall operational commitments. Given the existing commercial structure, prevailing charter rates and limited operational margins, these additional costs cannot be reasonably absorbed by the operators. Nor is it commercially feasible to pass on the entire additional burden to customers," the letter written to DGCA said.