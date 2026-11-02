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Uttarakhand Helicopter Crash: Last Rites Of Five Deceased From Karnataka Performed At Their Native Places

Family and friends pay their last respects to Arun Salunkhe ( ETV Bharat )

Belagavi/Davanagere: The last rites of five individuals from Karnataka who died in a helicopter crash at Joshimath in Uttarakhand were performed at their native places on Monday.

The mortal remains of Arun Salunke, an inspector with the Bengaluru Central Crime Branch, were brought from Goa via Athani, escorted by thousands of youths in a bike rally to his native village Aratala. Along the route, thousands of people paid their respects to the departed soul. Arrangements were subsequently made for the public to pay their final respects within the premises of a farm in the village. School students, villagers, and Arun’s friends and batchmates gathered to mourn his demise.

Salunke's final rites were conducted with full state honors in Aratala village, located in the Athani taluk of Belagavi district. The rituals were performed as per Maratha traditions on his own farm. His son, Vallabha, lit the funeral pyre. Police personnel bid final farewell to the departed officer by firing three rounds into the air as a ceremonial salute, according him full state honors. Several senior police officers, including CCB chief Ajay Hilori, attended the funeral. The vast crowd gathered at the funeral site was moved to tears. His colleagues from the police, who had worked alongside him, wept bitterly as they remembered their dear friend. "God does not protect good people," said Salunke's father Manohar. He said, "I see no sign that God protects the good. Five friends had set out on the Char Dham Yatra with deep devotion and close bonds. Yet, God chose to take him away right there." File photo of K Sudheer (ETV Bharat)