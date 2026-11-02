Uttarakhand Helicopter Crash: Last Rites Of Five Deceased From Karnataka Performed At Their Native Places
Thousands paid their respects to CCB inspector Arun Salunke at his native Aratala village where he was cremated with state honors.
Published : November 2, 2026 at 9:53 PM IST
Belagavi/Davanagere: The last rites of five individuals from Karnataka who died in a helicopter crash at Joshimath in Uttarakhand were performed at their native places on Monday.
The mortal remains of Arun Salunke, an inspector with the Bengaluru Central Crime Branch, were brought from Goa via Athani, escorted by thousands of youths in a bike rally to his native village Aratala. Along the route, thousands of people paid their respects to the departed soul. Arrangements were subsequently made for the public to pay their final respects within the premises of a farm in the village. School students, villagers, and Arun’s friends and batchmates gathered to mourn his demise.
Salunke's final rites were conducted with full state honors in Aratala village, located in the Athani taluk of Belagavi district. The rituals were performed as per Maratha traditions on his own farm. His son, Vallabha, lit the funeral pyre.
Police personnel bid final farewell to the departed officer by firing three rounds into the air as a ceremonial salute, according him full state honors. Several senior police officers, including CCB chief Ajay Hilori, attended the funeral.
The vast crowd gathered at the funeral site was moved to tears. His colleagues from the police, who had worked alongside him, wept bitterly as they remembered their dear friend.
"God does not protect good people," said Salunke's father Manohar. He said, "I see no sign that God protects the good. Five friends had set out on the Char Dham Yatra with deep devotion and close bonds. Yet, God chose to take him away right there."
Manohar said Salunke mingled warmly with everyone. "He shared a bond of trust with everyone he met, from the humblest constable upwards," he said.
KAS officer Ashok Mirji was also moved to tears as he remembered his departed friend. "Arun was my senior by one year, dating back to our school days. When I was a police constable, he was already a police sub-inspector. Back then, he would constantly encourage me, saying, 'Study for the KAS exam; you will become an officer,'" recalled Mirji.
Similarly the last rites of High Court Advocate K Sudheer, who died in the helicopter crash, were performed on his own land in Tyavanige village, Channagiri taluk of Davanagere.
Prior to this, Sudheer’s mortal remains were brought to his residence in Tyavanige, where former MLA Basavaraj Naik, Prasannananda Swamiji of the Valmiki Peetha, Srinivas Dasakariyappa, along with fellow villagers and relatives, paid their last respects.
The funeral of Nagaraj who was a businessman from Huliyurdurga in Tumakuru, Pratap Gowda, a businessman from Sakleshpur, Hassan, and Sankar Gowda from Tumakuru were also performed on the day.