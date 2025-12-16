ETV Bharat / state

Uttarakhand HC Summons Chief Secretary Over PIL On Demolitions 'Without Prior Notice'

Nainital: Hearing a PIL on the demolitions of alleged encroachments without prior notice on Monday, the Uttarakhand High Court directed the state's chief secretary to appear before it and respond on the matter.

A division bench of Chief Justice G Narendar and Justice Subhash Upadhyay was hearing a PIL related to illegal encroachments on forest land, state highways, national highways, and revenue land in the state.

The bench had earlier directed the state government to constitute district-level committees and conduct hearings on the identified encroachments. The court was informed on Monday that encroachments were being demolished without issuing notices and without giving an opportunity for a hearing, which is a violation of the directions issued by the Supreme Court in this regard.