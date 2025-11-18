ETV Bharat / state

Uttarakhand HC Seeks Report On Gypsy Operators In Jim Corbett National Park

Nainital: The Uttarakhand High Court has directed the director of Jim Corbett National Park to submit a detailed report within 10 days on the registration process of new gypsy operators, an initiative taken to provide employment to the locals.

During the hearing, the park director appeared in court via video conference, as per a previous order. A division bench of Chief Justice G. Narendra and Justice Subhash Upadhyay heard the petitions filed by local residents Chakshu Kargeti, Savitri Agarwal, and others.

The petitioners alleged that the guidelines for participating in the lottery process for gypsy operators in the park excluded many local residents. They complained that all people having valid permits and meeting the prescribed conditions were not being allowed to participate in the lottery process for selecting gypsy operators, alleging that the process lacked transparency. Many newly registered vehicle owners are not being included in the lottery process despite meeting the standards, they alleged.