Uttarakhand HC Rejects Bail Pleas Of Three Convicts In Ankita Bhandari Murder Case
The case relates to the murder of 19-year-old Ankita Bhandari, who worked as a receptionist at the Vanantara Resort near Rishikesh and went missing
Published : August 19, 2026 at 4:33 PM IST
Nainital: The Uttarakhand High Court on Wednesday rejected the bail pleas of all three accused--Pulkit Arya, Saurabh Bhaskar and Ankit Gupta--in the high-profile Ankita Bhandari murder case.
A division bench comprising Justices Ravindra Maithani and Siddharth Shah passed the order after hearing the matter at length for two days. The three accused presented their arguments through their lawyers and raised several grounds in support of their bail pleas, but the court rejected their submissions.
The case relates to the murder of 19-year-old Ankita Bhandari, who worked as a receptionist at the Vanantara Resort near Rishikesh, allegedly owned by Pulkit Arya. Bhandari, a resident of Pauri district, went missing under suspicious circumstances on September 18, 2022. Her body was recovered from the Chilla barrage on September 24.
Police questioned resort owner Pulkit Arya, manager Saurabh Bhaskar and staff member Ankit Gupta. Following the investigation, the three were arrested and charged in connection with Bhandari's murder. They have remained in custody since their arrest.
On May 30, 2025, Kotdwar's then Additional District and Sessions Judge Reena Negi sentenced all three to life imprisonment for murder and destruction of evidence.
The convicts then approached the Uttarakhand High Court and challenged the trial court's order and sought bail. After two days of arguments, the High Court dismissed their bail pleas.
The victim's counsel argued before the court that the evidence collected during the investigation had been duly established and was sufficient to support the convictions of the three accused.
Read More: