ETV Bharat / state

Uttarakhand HC Rejects Bail Pleas Of Three Convicts In Ankita Bhandari Murder Case

Nainital: The Uttarakhand High Court on Wednesday rejected the bail pleas of all three accused--Pulkit Arya, Saurabh Bhaskar and Ankit Gupta--in the high-profile Ankita Bhandari murder case.

A division bench comprising Justices Ravindra Maithani and Siddharth Shah passed the order after hearing the matter at length for two days. The three accused presented their arguments through their lawyers and raised several grounds in support of their bail pleas, but the court rejected their submissions.

The case relates to the murder of 19-year-old Ankita Bhandari, who worked as a receptionist at the Vanantara Resort near Rishikesh, allegedly owned by Pulkit Arya. Bhandari, a resident of Pauri district, went missing under suspicious circumstances on September 18, 2022. Her body was recovered from the Chilla barrage on September 24.

Police questioned resort owner Pulkit Arya, manager Saurabh Bhaskar and staff member Ankit Gupta. Following the investigation, the three were arrested and charged in connection with Bhandari's murder. They have remained in custody since their arrest.