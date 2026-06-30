Uttarakhand HC Rejects Bail Plea Of Convicts In Ankita Bhandari Murder Case
The Uttarakhand High Court rejects bail of convicts in the high-profile Ankita Bhandari murder case.
Published : June 30, 2026 at 9:09 PM IST
Nainital: The Uttarakhand High Court on Tuesday declined to grant relief to the convicts in the high-profile Ankita Bhandari murder case, refusing their bail plea.
The division bench fixed July 20 as the next date of hearing after both sides presented detailed arguments on the evidence and circumstances surrounding the 2022 murder. The accused, Pulkit Arya and Saurabh Bhaskar, had previously been convicted and sentenced to life imprisonment by the Kotdwar court.
Both convicts challenged the sentence in the Uttarakhand High Court and also filed bail petitions. Following the hearing, the division bench comprising Justice Ravindra Maithani and Justice Siddharth scheduled the next hearing in July.
The counsel for the convicts argued that Bhandari had died by suicide and that the accused had no involvement in the incident, and therefore, they should be released on bail.
The counsel for the victim and the state argued that the hotel room was demolished after the incident, and evidence was destroyed through arson. They submitted that WhatsApp chats also implicate them and questioned why all evidence was destroyed if the convicts were not involved, urging the court to dismiss their petitions.
According to the case details, the Kotdwar court had convicted the accused on May 30, 2025, under Sections 302, 354A, and 201 of the IPC, sentencing them to life imprisonment. Fourty-seven witnesses were presented during the trial.
The defence argued that no eyewitness was presented in the case. The prosecution maintained that the location of the accused and two other associates was traced to the crime scene, which was corroborated by forensic investigations.
The prosecution also cited WhatsApp conversations, the disabling of the resort's CCTV cameras, and tampering with the DVR as significant circumstances supporting the conviction.
Bhandari, a resident of Dobh Shrikot in Pauri district, worked at the Vanantra Resort. The resort's owner, Arya, along with Bhaskar and Ankit, murdered Bhandari. Following an investigation, the police arrested all three accused, and they have remained in jail since then. The lower court has already convicted and sentenced all three.
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