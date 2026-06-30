ETV Bharat / state

Uttarakhand HC Rejects Bail Plea Of Convicts In Ankita Bhandari Murder Case

Nainital: The Uttarakhand High Court on Tuesday declined to grant relief to the convicts in the high-profile Ankita Bhandari murder case, refusing their bail plea.

The division bench fixed July 20 as the next date of hearing after both sides presented detailed arguments on the evidence and circumstances surrounding the 2022 murder. The accused, Pulkit Arya and Saurabh Bhaskar, had previously been convicted and sentenced to life imprisonment by the Kotdwar court.

Both convicts challenged the sentence in the Uttarakhand High Court and also filed bail petitions. Following the hearing, the division bench comprising Justice Ravindra Maithani and Justice Siddharth scheduled the next hearing in July.

The counsel for the convicts argued that Bhandari had died by suicide and that the accused had no involvement in the incident, and therefore, they should be released on bail.

The counsel for the victim and the state argued that the hotel room was demolished after the incident, and evidence was destroyed through arson. They submitted that WhatsApp chats also implicate them and questioned why all evidence was destroyed if the convicts were not involved, urging the court to dismiss their petitions.