Uttarakhand HC Quashes Rape Case Citing Consensual Relationship

Nainital: The Uttarakhand High Court has quashed a kidnapping and rape case filed against an army soldier. The court clarified that if the relationship between two adults is consensual, the subsequent refusal to marry does not automatically constitute rape. A single bench of Justice Ashish Naithani, hearing the case, stated that criminal law should not be used to settle personal vendettas or resolve failed relationships.

The case is from the Berinag police station in Pithoragarh district, where a woman filed an FIR against a man in 2022. The allegation was that the man lured her out of her home on the pretext of marriage, took her to a hotel, and had physical relations with her. When the accused later refused to marry her, the woman filed a case against him under sections 366 (kidnapping) and 376 (rape) of the Indian Penal Code (Sections 88 and 69 of the BNS)

After a thorough study of the case documents and the victim's statements, the court found that the two parties had known each other since 2019 and were in contact through social media. The court noted that the victim had left her home with the accused of her own free will. Therefore, none of the essential elements of kidnapping were present, as the woman was an adult and had voluntarily decided to go with him.