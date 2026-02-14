Uttarakhand HC Overturns Lower Court Verdict; Acquits Two Rape Accused
The bench of Justices Ravindra Maithani and Ashish Naithani cited the lack of evidence and negligence in the preservation of forensic samples as the reason.
Nainital: The Uttarakhand High Court on Saturday overruled the judgment of a lower court in the alleged kidnapping and gangrape of a mentally challenged woman in the Banbhulpura area of Uttarakhand's Haldwani and acquitted two accused.
The division bench of Justices Ravindra Maithani and Ashish Naithani was hearing two separate criminal appeals from 2019, in which it cited the lack of evidence and negligence in the preservation of forensic samples as the primary grounds for acquittal.
On March 7, 2018, the victim went missing, and her brother filed a missing persons report the next day, stating that she was mentally challenged and unable to speak. After she was found near a petrol pump in a terrified condition on March 8, 2018, her mother spotted bloodstains on her clothes and injuries on her body. Later, she disclosed through gestures that she was sexually assaulted by two men.
Hearing the matter, the court accepted the appeal of the first accused, acquitting him of all charges and ordering his immediate release.
For the second accused, Moolchand, the court specifically questioned the chain of collection of forensic evidence, finding that police failed to prove the victim's clothes were properly preserved until they were sent to the lab for DNA testing. The forensic report of the second accused, Mool Chandra, was even weaker, as his DNA was not found in any of the samples collected from the victim's clothes or body. The bench observed that merely being seen together or suspected cannot convict a person of a serious crime like rape, especially when scientific evidence corroborates it.
However, Moolchand was found guilty under Section 363 of the IPC, based on the CCTV footage presented by the prosecution, in which he was seen taking the victim by hand. The court acknowledged that although the medical report ascertained the victim to be between 18 and 20 years, her mental state was not developed. Hence, taking her away without the consent of her legal guardians was legally constituted kidnapping, it noted.
The court clarified that due to the victim's mental instability, 'consent' had no meaning in the case. "Under the law, an act committed against a person who is unable to understand the consequences due to his/her mental condition is serious. However, since no concrete evidence of rape or gang rape was found against Mool Chandra, he has been acquitted of these charges," the bench observed.
The bench was informed that Moolchand has already served a four-year rigorous imprisonment in a kidnapping case, after which it ordered his immediate release if he didn't have any pending cases.
