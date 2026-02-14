ETV Bharat / state

Uttarakhand HC Overturns Lower Court Verdict; Acquits Two Rape Accused

Nainital: The Uttarakhand High Court on Saturday overruled the judgment of a lower court in the alleged kidnapping and gangrape of a mentally challenged woman in the Banbhulpura area of Uttarakhand's ​​Haldwani and acquitted two accused.

The division bench of Justices Ravindra Maithani and Ashish Naithani was hearing two separate criminal appeals from 2019, in which it cited the lack of evidence and negligence in the preservation of forensic samples as the primary grounds for acquittal.

On March 7, 2018, the victim went missing, and her brother filed a missing persons report the next day, stating that she was mentally challenged and unable to speak. After she was found near a petrol pump in a terrified condition on March 8, 2018, her mother spotted bloodstains on her clothes and injuries on her body. Later, she disclosed through gestures that she was sexually assaulted by two men.

Hearing the matter, the court accepted the appeal of the first accused, acquitting him of all charges and ordering his immediate release.