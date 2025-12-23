ETV Bharat / state

Uttarakhand HC Orders Release Of French Woman's Passport

Nainital: Ordering that the passport of a French woman be released, the Uttarakhand High Court clarified that imposing any restrictions on her is not justified, as the petitioner has already been acquitted.

Sexagenarian Rayer Nicole, who was residing in the Dinapani area of ​​Almora, was acquitted by the Special Sessions Court of Bageshwar on September 30. Subsequently, when she requested the police for the return of her passport, the lower court imposed certain conditions, requiring Nicole to furnish a personal bond of Rs 30,000 and an undertaking that she would not leave the country without permission.