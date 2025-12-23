Uttarakhand HC Orders Release Of French Woman's Passport
Sexagenarian Rayer Nicole was arrested by the Kapkot police and Bageshwar SOG on February 19, 2022, with an alleged 1 kg hashish in her possession.
Published : December 23, 2025 at 1:34 PM IST
Nainital: Ordering that the passport of a French woman be released, the Uttarakhand High Court clarified that imposing any restrictions on her is not justified, as the petitioner has already been acquitted.
Sexagenarian Rayer Nicole, who was residing in the Dinapani area of Almora, was acquitted by the Special Sessions Court of Bageshwar on September 30. Subsequently, when she requested the police for the return of her passport, the lower court imposed certain conditions, requiring Nicole to furnish a personal bond of Rs 30,000 and an undertaking that she would not leave the country without permission.
A challenge to these conditions was heard by the division bench of Justices Ravindra Maithani and Alok Mehra, which observed that, as the state government's appeal had already been dismissed, these conditions no longer held any basis. Modifying its order, the bench said the petitioner was no longer required to furnish any undertaking. "She is free to go wherever she wants," it added while disposing of the petition, allowing Nicole to travel without any hindrance.
Nicole, daughter of Rayer Andre, was arrested by the Kapkot police and special operation group (SOG) of Bageshwar on February 19, 2022, near the Khaibagad New Bridge intersection. The police claimed that more than 1 kg of hashish was seized from her. However, they failed to prove the claim in the Bageshwar District and Sessions Court, which acquitted Nicole in the drug trafficking case.
