Uttarakhand HC, Nainital Dist Court & Punjab Secretariat Get Bomb Threat Emails

Search operations were conducted at the premises of both courts by the police, bomb and dog squads. The bomb threat has caused panic in the administration, and those entering the court are being checked with metal detectors. Additional police forces have also been deployed at the High Court.

Nainital: The Uttarakhand High Court in Nainital was evacuated on Thursday following an email with a bomb threat, police said. Along with this, the Nainital district court has also received a similar threat for the third consecutive time, they added.

The Punjab secretariat received a bomb threat e-mail on Thursday, prompting the authorities to carry out an anti-sabotage check, officials said. Police, fire brigade officials, bomb squads, dog squads and an ambulance were rushed to the secretariat building.

A bomb detection squad vehicle at the Punjab Secretariat premises on Thursday. (PTI)

However, no suspicious material or explosives were found after an extensive search operation, they said. Police have nevertheless stepped up security around the secretariat. Circle officer (CO) Ravikant Semwal said, "No suspicious objects have been recovered during the investigation to date, and court proceedings have resumed following a comprehensive security sweep."

The police have registered a case against unidentified individuals and launched an investigation. The cyber team is working to trace the origin of the threat email and identify those responsible. The secretariat received a similar threat mail in January, too, which turned out to be a hoax.