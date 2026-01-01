ETV Bharat / state

Uttarakhand HC Grants Anticipatory Bail In 'False Promise Of Marriage' Case

Nainital: The Uttarakhand High Court has granted anticipatory bail to an accused in a case involving allegations of establishing physical relations on the false promise of marriage. The order was passed by Justice Alok Kumar Verma on December 29, 2025, and came into the public domain on January 1, 2026.

According to the case details, an FIR was registered on May 9, 2025, at Jaspur police station in Udham Singh Nagar district in Uttarakhand under Sections 69 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (relating to sexual relations on false promise of marriage or deceit) and 351(2) (criminal intimidation).

The complainant alleged that the accused had established physical relations with her on the pretext of marriage and later refused to marry her.

Counsel for the petitioner (accused) argued that the relationship was consensual, the woman was a major and capable of making her own decisions, and no promise of marriage was ever made. It was also submitted that the accused has no criminal antecedents.

The court observed that not every consensual relationship can be termed as one based on a false promise of marriage, and that breach of a promise amounts to an offence only if there was no intention to marry from the very beginning. The court noted that such a determination can only be made during the trial.