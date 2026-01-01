Uttarakhand HC Grants Anticipatory Bail In 'False Promise Of Marriage' Case
The Court granted bail to the accused in a case of alleged sexual relations on a false promise of marriage.
Published : January 1, 2026 at 6:29 PM IST
Nainital: The Uttarakhand High Court has granted anticipatory bail to an accused in a case involving allegations of establishing physical relations on the false promise of marriage. The order was passed by Justice Alok Kumar Verma on December 29, 2025, and came into the public domain on January 1, 2026.
According to the case details, an FIR was registered on May 9, 2025, at Jaspur police station in Udham Singh Nagar district in Uttarakhand under Sections 69 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (relating to sexual relations on false promise of marriage or deceit) and 351(2) (criminal intimidation).
The complainant alleged that the accused had established physical relations with her on the pretext of marriage and later refused to marry her.
Counsel for the petitioner (accused) argued that the relationship was consensual, the woman was a major and capable of making her own decisions, and no promise of marriage was ever made. It was also submitted that the accused has no criminal antecedents.
The court observed that not every consensual relationship can be termed as one based on a false promise of marriage, and that breach of a promise amounts to an offence only if there was no intention to marry from the very beginning. The court noted that such a determination can only be made during the trial.
Emphasising the importance of personal liberty under Article 21 of the Constitution, the court allowed the anticipatory bail plea and directed that in the event of arrest, the petitioner be released on furnishing a personal bond and two sureties.
Meanwhile, the Uttarakhand High Court also heard a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) concerning alleged construction activities in the Zone Estate area of Bhimtal. A division bench comprising Chief Justice G. Narendra and Justice Subhash Upadhyay, after hearing arguments from both sides, reserved its order in the matter.
The court clarified that no felling of trees would be permitted without prior approval of the Forest Department. The PIL alleged that construction work was being carried out by encroaching upon forest land in the Zone Estate without requisite permissions and by using heavy machinery, without clearance from the Environment Department. The petitioner further claimed that records pertaining to the land had gone missing and that despite earlier court directions, no investigation had been conducted so far.
