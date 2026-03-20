Uttarakhand HC Dismisses ‘Mohammad Deepak’ Plea In Kotdwar Row, Directs Cooperation In Probe
The court also advised the petitioner to refrain from unnecessary engagement on social media platforms to ensure that the ongoing probe is not influenced.
Published : March 20, 2026 at 9:39 PM IST
Nainital: The Uttarakhand High Court has dismissed a petition filed by gym operator Deepak Kumar, who identified himself as "Mohammad Deepak" in a viral video linked to the Kotdwar 'Baba shop' controversy.
After an extended hearing, the single bench of Justice Rakesh Thapliyal refused to grant relief and directed the petitioner to cooperate with the police investigation. The court also advised the petitioner to refrain from unnecessary engagement on social media platforms to ensure that the ongoing probe is not influenced.
The petitioner’s counsel argued that police had failed to act on his complaint, despite him naming individuals allegedly involved in the incident. It was submitted that Kumar had gone to calm the crowd but was instead booked by the police.
The Uttarakhand government told the court that Kumar was present at the scene, and a video showing him allegedly involved in a fight with the crowd had gone viral. Based on this, police identified Kumar and 22 others and registered a case. Officials said multiple FIRs have been filed, and the investigation is underway.
Background of the Case
The case followed after a video went viral that showed Deepak Kumar defending a shop named "Baba," stating that it had existed for over 30 years. When questioned by a crowd about his identity, he introduced himself as "Mohammad Deepak." The video quickly spread on social media and drew attention and support. Kumar said he received small donations of Rs 100 to Rs 500 from supporters.
Following the incident, an FIR was registered on January 28, 2026, against Kumar and his associate on charges including misconduct, snatching of a mobile phone, and criminal intimidation. Kumar had approached the Uttarakhand High Court seeking dismissal of the FIR, protection for his family, and a departmental inquiry against police officials.
Earlier, on March 19, the High Court questioned how an accused person could seek police protection. According to PTI, the bench also expressed objection to what it termed “unnecessary” demands in the petition, including allegations of bias against police officials.
The court observed that such petitions could be a strategy to create pressure on investigating agencies and sensationalise the matter. It also noted the lack of evidence supporting allegations against police officials and said such requests during an ongoing investigation could interfere with due process.
The court further inquired about funds allegedly received by the petitioner after the incident. Kumar informed the court that he had received around Rs 80,000 in donations and had since halted account activity.
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