ETV Bharat / state

Uttarakhand HC Dismisses ‘Mohammad Deepak’ Plea In Kotdwar Row, Directs Cooperation In Probe

Nainital: The Uttarakhand High Court has dismissed a petition filed by gym operator Deepak Kumar, who identified himself as "Mohammad Deepak" in a viral video linked to the Kotdwar 'Baba shop' controversy.

After an extended hearing, the single bench of Justice Rakesh Thapliyal refused to grant relief and directed the petitioner to cooperate with the police investigation. The court also advised the petitioner to refrain from unnecessary engagement on social media platforms to ensure that the ongoing probe is not influenced.

The petitioner’s counsel argued that police had failed to act on his complaint, despite him naming individuals allegedly involved in the incident. It was submitted that Kumar had gone to calm the crowd but was instead booked by the police.

The Uttarakhand government told the court that Kumar was present at the scene, and a video showing him allegedly involved in a fight with the crowd had gone viral. Based on this, police identified Kumar and 22 others and registered a case. Officials said multiple FIRs have been filed, and the investigation is underway.

Background of the Case