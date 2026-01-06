ETV Bharat / state

Uttarakhand HC Acquits Murder Convict, Finding Him A Juvenile During The Crime

Nainital: The Uttarakhand High Court on Tuesday ordered the acquittal of a murder convict, as he was a juvenile when the crime was committed.

The court was hearing the 2003 robbery and murder case in Haridwar's Roorkee, in which three accused were awarded a life sentence by the Additional District and Sessions Court of Haridwar-Roorkee. Listening to the arguments, the court overturned the life sentence of one of the accused, as he was a minor at the time the crime was committed.

The accused had filed an appeal from jail, stating that he was a minor at the time of the incident. This information was passed on to the High Court by the jail administration on June 15, 2021. During the hearing on August 19, 2025, the court directed the judicial registrar to ascertain his age, for which witnesses and his school certificate were examined.