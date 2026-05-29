Uttarakhand–Haryana Row Triggers Social Tension; Leaders Appeal For Peace Amid Rising Online Hostility
The dispute began when a group of young men from Haryana were accused of misbehaving with a local woman in Rishikesh
Published : May 29, 2026 at 3:44 AM IST
Dehradun: The ongoing dispute between Uttarakhand and Haryana over the past few days has triggered concern at both social and political levels, Viral videos, provocative statements and boycott calls on social media are escalating tension between people from the two states.
The controversy has now reached both state governments and public representatives. Reports have surfaced of Haryana-registered vehicles allegedly being stopped in parts of Uttarakhand, while Uttarakhand drivers have reportedly faced protests in Delhi and nearby areas.
The dispute began when a group of young men from Haryana were accused of misbehaving with a local woman in Rishikesh. The incident allegedly led to outrage among locals, who assaulted the visitors. Their vehicles were vandalised, and videos purportedly showing the tourists being stripped and beaten later went viral on social media.
The circulation of those videos intensified the issue and the statements made by several social media influencers further fuelled the controversy.
Soon, the matter turned into an “Uttarakhand vs Haryana” debate online. Several Haryanvi influencers posted against Uttarakhand, with some even called for a boycott of the hill state. Meanwhile, fresh incidents added to the tension.
In Badrinath, a group of youths was allegedly seen drinking alcohol while sitting on the roof of a moving vehicle. In Dehradun, a drunken man misbehaving on a road and alleged misconduct with police was reported. Similar videos also emerged from Kedarnath, where tourists were allegedly caught carrying hookahs, and from Haridwar’s Ganga ghats, some youths were seen engaged in obscene acts in public.
These incidents led to police action and triggered further anger among local residents, who said repeated misconduct by visitors was hurting the sanctity of religious places.
Amid the rising tensions, reports also emerged from Delhi alleging that an Uttarakhand driver was confronted by a group from Haryana.
Now that the situation has worsened, political leaders have stepped in to calm the matter.
Congress MP from Sonipat, Satpal Brahmachari called for restraint. “Haryana is as much mine as Uttarakhand. No entire state should be blamed for the actions of a few individuals,” he said, adding that he had also spoken to social media influencers from Haryana and urged them not to use inflammatory language.
He appealed to Haryana residents visiting Uttarakhand to respect the state’s traditions, religious sentiments and cultural values. “Alcohol-fuelled disorder and indecent behaviour will not be accepted in Devbhoomi,” he said. The minister called on people from both states to maintain peace and brotherhood.
Uttarakhand state minister Om Prakash Jamdagni also reacted to the controversy, saying it was wrong for people to become hostile simply on seeing vehicles with Haryana or Delhi registration plates.
“Visitors are welcome in Uttarakhand, but they must respect the state’s faith, laws and social dignity. Anyone creating unrest will face strict action,” he said. He also condemned the assault in Rishikesh, saying that if wrongdoing had occurred, the accused should have been handed over to the police rather than attacked by a mob.
Police have reportedly taken action against those involved in both the assault and vandalism.
Religious leaders have also weighed in. Haridwar priest Ujjwal Pandit said, “Devbhoomi has embraced everyone. Uttarakhand and Haryana share ties, and youth from both states serve in the armed forces in large numbers. Such conflict sends the wrong message to society,” he said, urging people not to be influenced by hatred spread online.
Officials say social media has played a major role in worsening the situation, with several videos being circulated without full context and people reacting without verifying facts.
Dehradun Senior Superintendent of Police Promendra Dobhal said police action is based solely on offences committed and not on someone’s vehicle registration, appearance, or state identity.
Uttarakhand, one of India’s most important religious and tourism destinations, sees lakhs of pilgrims and tourists every year, especially during the Char Dham Yatra. Local communities have long demanded that visitors respect the religious and cultural sanctity of places like Haridwar, Rishikesh, Kedarnath and Badrinath.
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