ETV Bharat / state

Uttarakhand–Haryana Row Triggers Social Tension; Leaders Appeal For Peace Amid Rising Online Hostility

Dehradun: The ongoing dispute between Uttarakhand and Haryana over the past few days has triggered concern at both social and political levels, Viral videos, provocative statements and boycott calls on social media are escalating tension between people from the two states.

The controversy has now reached both state governments and public representatives. Reports have surfaced of Haryana-registered vehicles allegedly being stopped in parts of Uttarakhand, while Uttarakhand drivers have reportedly faced protests in Delhi and nearby areas.

The dispute began when a group of young men from Haryana were accused of misbehaving with a local woman in Rishikesh. The incident allegedly led to outrage among locals, who assaulted the visitors. Their vehicles were vandalised, and videos purportedly showing the tourists being stripped and beaten later went viral on social media.

The circulation of those videos intensified the issue and the statements made by several social media influencers further fuelled the controversy.

Soon, the matter turned into an “Uttarakhand vs Haryana” debate online. Several Haryanvi influencers posted against Uttarakhand, with some even called for a boycott of the hill state. Meanwhile, fresh incidents added to the tension.

In Badrinath, a group of youths was allegedly seen drinking alcohol while sitting on the roof of a moving vehicle. In Dehradun, a drunken man misbehaving on a road and alleged misconduct with police was reported. Similar videos also emerged from Kedarnath, where tourists were allegedly caught carrying hookahs, and from Haridwar’s Ganga ghats, some youths were seen engaged in obscene acts in public.

These incidents led to police action and triggered further anger among local residents, who said repeated misconduct by visitors was hurting the sanctity of religious places.

Amid the rising tensions, reports also emerged from Delhi alleging that an Uttarakhand driver was confronted by a group from Haryana.

Now that the situation has worsened, political leaders have stepped in to calm the matter.