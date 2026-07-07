ETV Bharat / state

Uttarakhand: Harshil Braces To Deal With Fallout Of Incessant Rains

Uttarkashi: The Harshil area of Uttarkashi is bracing for the ongoing incessant rains. Rising water levels of the Bhagirathi River and soil erosion are threatening the Garhwal Mandal Vikas Nigam (GMVN) Guest House, the Harshil Police Station, hotels, homestays, residential buildings and apple orchards. Given the severity of the situation, the district administration has evacuated eight buildings at risk.

The Bhagirathi River's water level suddenly rose on Friday, washing away the mound of debris placed to channelise the river. This caused the water to flow into the residential area and a tin shed belonging to the GMVN Guest House was swept away.

Since then, the Harshil Police Station building, residential buildings and apple orchards adjacent to the river have become increasingly vulnerable to soil erosion. The Bhagirathi River's flow toward the settlement has frightened the residents of Harshil which is located around 80 km from the district headquarters.

Uttarakhand: Harshil Braces To Deal With Fallout Of Incessant Rains (ETV Bharat)

Furthermore, due to the high river erosion in this area, the villagers are anxiously monitoring the rising water levels of the river.

Heavy rain on Thursday afternoon had crippled the work undertaken by the Irrigation Department in the area. The river washed away the wire crate gabion wall being erected to protect Harshil.

"Giving priority to flood protection, channelization work is being done from the Army Camp side by deploying an excavator machine. The work is going on at a rapid pace and wire crates are being installed on the banks to prevent any damage to Harshil," said Sachin Singhal, Executive Engineer with the Irrigation Department.