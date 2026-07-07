Uttarakhand: Harshil Braces To Deal With Fallout Of Incessant Rains
Given the severity of the situation, the district administration has evacuated eight buildings, while others at risk are being identified
Published : July 7, 2026 at 7:44 PM IST
Uttarkashi: The Harshil area of Uttarkashi is bracing for the ongoing incessant rains. Rising water levels of the Bhagirathi River and soil erosion are threatening the Garhwal Mandal Vikas Nigam (GMVN) Guest House, the Harshil Police Station, hotels, homestays, residential buildings and apple orchards. Given the severity of the situation, the district administration has evacuated eight buildings at risk.
The Bhagirathi River's water level suddenly rose on Friday, washing away the mound of debris placed to channelise the river. This caused the water to flow into the residential area and a tin shed belonging to the GMVN Guest House was swept away.
Since then, the Harshil Police Station building, residential buildings and apple orchards adjacent to the river have become increasingly vulnerable to soil erosion. The Bhagirathi River's flow toward the settlement has frightened the residents of Harshil which is located around 80 km from the district headquarters.
Furthermore, due to the high river erosion in this area, the villagers are anxiously monitoring the rising water levels of the river.
Heavy rain on Thursday afternoon had crippled the work undertaken by the Irrigation Department in the area. The river washed away the wire crate gabion wall being erected to protect Harshil.
"Giving priority to flood protection, channelization work is being done from the Army Camp side by deploying an excavator machine. The work is going on at a rapid pace and wire crates are being installed on the banks to prevent any damage to Harshil," said Sachin Singhal, Executive Engineer with the Irrigation Department.
Replying to a query, he said that the protective work could not be started due to a delay in getting approval for tender works. The work is to be done for Rs 10.24 crore, which includes building an approach road along with a 500-meter Reinforced Concrete Cement (RCC) wall.
Meanwhile, large cracks have appeared in the foundation beneath the GMVN Guest House, posing a constant threat to the structure.
Former Headmen of Harshil village, Basanti Negi and Dinesh Rawat said, "Even after 11 months of last year’s August 5 disaster, no arrangements have been made for the safety of Harshil."
The local residents say that if Harshil is not secured, their livelihoods and housing will be at risk.
Bhatwadi Tehsildar Arpita Garkhal said that apart from the eight buildings that have been evacuated, other buildings have also been identified and notices are being given to vacate them too.
It needs to be pointed out that last year, the floods in the Kheerganga and Telgad rivers caused substantial damage in Dharali and Harshil. Seven people were confirmed dead in the disaster at Dharali while 68 were missing. They were later declared dead.
Nine soldiers at the Harshil Army Camp had also gone missing and bodies of two of them were recovered.
The Bhagirathi River's flow was disrupted between Harshil and Dharali creating a massive lake near the highway. This submerged a large portion of the Gangotri Highway for nearly 20 days cutting off Gangotri Dham. The lake has still not drained out completely.
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