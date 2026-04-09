Bangladeshi Woman Residing Illegally In Haridwar Arrested By Uttarakhand Police
The accused had married a man from Chhattisgarh and had been staying in Haridwar with fake documents.
Published : April 9, 2026 at 10:19 PM IST
Haridwar: Uttarakhand Police arrested a woman from Bangladesh who had been residing in the state with fake documents.
The accused, Sahela Begum, a resident of Comilla in Bangladesh was arrested from Jwalapur Kotwali locality of Haridwar. Several fake Indian documents, including a Bangladeshi passport and national ID, were recovered from her possession.
Police have also arrested a differently-abled resident from Bilaspur in Chhattisgarh who had married Sahela and had helped her in creating fake documents. Haridwar SSP Navneet Singh Bhullar said the task was carried out by a joint team of Jwalapur police and the LIU under Operation Prahar. The suspect was apprehended during verification near Vaishnavi Enclave Ramanand College in the Jwalapur area on Wednesday, he said.
During interrogation, Sahela admitted to residing in Haridwar under a fake identity. Police said Sahela came to India in 2023 at the behest of Shyamdas whom she had contacted through social media. Even after her visa expired, she had been living illegally in Delhi and then Haridwar.
After reaching Haridwar, the accused, with the help of her accomplice, prepared fake documents such as an Aadhaar card, PAN card, driving licence, Indian passport, and marriage certificate. Several fake Indian documents, including a Bangladeshi passport and a national ID card, were recovered from her possession.
Police said Sahela remained in contact with Shyamdas after they got acquainted on social media. She then decided to marry him. She returned to India for the wedding, and the two began living in Delhi. A year ago, they relocated to Haridwar. Meanwhile, with Shyamdas's help, Sahela obtained fraudulent Indian documents. They were caught during a verification campaign under Operation Prahar, said Bhullar.
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