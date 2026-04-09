ETV Bharat / state

Bangladeshi Woman Residing Illegally In Haridwar Arrested By Uttarakhand Police

Haridwar: Uttarakhand Police arrested a woman from Bangladesh who had been residing in the state with fake documents.

The accused, Sahela Begum, a resident of Comilla in Bangladesh was arrested from Jwalapur Kotwali locality of Haridwar. Several fake Indian documents, including a Bangladeshi passport and national ID, were recovered from her possession.

Police have also arrested a differently-abled resident from Bilaspur in Chhattisgarh who had married Sahela and had helped her in creating fake documents. Haridwar SSP Navneet Singh Bhullar said the task was carried out by a joint team of Jwalapur police and the LIU under Operation Prahar. The suspect was apprehended during verification near Vaishnavi Enclave Ramanand College in the Jwalapur area on Wednesday, he said.