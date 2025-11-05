ETV Bharat / state

Uttarakhand: Guide Removed For Offering Tobacco To Foreign Tourists In Jim Corbett National Park

The incident raised concerns about guide professionalism and India's tourism image, with experts demanding improved training.

Tourists during a Jeep Safari in Jim Corbett National Park
November 5, 2025

Ramnagar: A nature guide at the Jim Corbett National Park was removed on Tuesday for allegedly offering tobacco to foreign tourists during a safari. According to officials, the incident took place in the Bijrani Zone of the park, one of the most popular areas for visitors. During a jeep safari, the guide offered tobacco to the tourists.

Rattan Dhillon, a tourist, shared details of the incident, saying it was disappointing as the assigned guide failed to share any information about the park or the wildlife. The tourist said that the guide slept for almost an hour during the safari, and upon waking, he only remarked that "deer meat tastes good."

Taking to X, Dhillon said, "It was honestly embarrassing to see this, especially with guests from France and other countries sitting in the gypsy, eager to learn about India’s rich wildlife. Instead, they were being offered tobacco. This is exactly where we fail when those who represent our natural heritage show zero respect or knowledge about it."

The post attracted widespread criticism from wildlife enthusiasts and tourists in India and abroad. Many expressed concern that such behaviour harms India's tourism image. Some users commented that if guides themselves do not understand the value of wildlife, visitors cannot expect a meaningful experience.

Following the incident, Dr Saket Badola, Director of Corbett Tiger Reserve, confirmed that an inquiry has been launched. He said, "We have taken note of the matter. Amit Gwasakoti, Sub-Divisional Officer of Bijrani Range, has been appointed as the investigating officer. The guide has been removed from duty until the inquiry is complete."

Tourism experts said that guides represent the face of Indian wildlife tourism and play a vital role in shaping visitors' experience. They said that the guides should receive regular professional training to ensure they promote conservation and reflect the right image of India's natural heritage.

