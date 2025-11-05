ETV Bharat / state

Uttarakhand: Guide Removed For Offering Tobacco To Foreign Tourists In Jim Corbett National Park

Ramnagar: A nature guide at the Jim Corbett National Park was removed on Tuesday for allegedly offering tobacco to foreign tourists during a safari. According to officials, the incident took place in the Bijrani Zone of the park, one of the most popular areas for visitors. During a jeep safari, the guide offered tobacco to the tourists.

Rattan Dhillon, a tourist, shared details of the incident, saying it was disappointing as the assigned guide failed to share any information about the park or the wildlife. The tourist said that the guide slept for almost an hour during the safari, and upon waking, he only remarked that "deer meat tastes good."