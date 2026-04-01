ETV Bharat / state

Uttarakhand Gramin Bank Loan Fraud Case: CBI Court Sentences Former Branch Manager To 4 Years Rigorous Imprisonment

Dehradun: A Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) Court in Uttarakhand's Dehradun on Tuesday convicted and sentenced, the then Branch Manager, Uttarakhand Gramin Bank, Bazpur Branch in District Udham Singh Nagar to Rigorous Imprisonment of four years and 11 others to rigorous imprisonment of one years in a multi-crore loan fraud case.

According to a CBI spokesperson, the court imposed a fine of Rs 50,000 on the prime accused branch manager Ram Avtar Singh Dinkar and a cumulative fine of Rs 3.3 lakh on the 11 accused Ram Singh; Harjeet Singh; Diwan Singh; Hardutt Singh; Jasvir Singh; Balkar Singh; Pooran Chand; Deedar Singh; Mahesh Kumar; Gurdeep Singh and Sona Singh.

The CBI registered the instant case on 19 June, 2018 based on a written complaint dated 12 June, 2018 received from the General Manager, Uttarakhand Gramin Bank, Head Office, Dehradun (Uttarakhand). It was alleged that during the year 2014-15, the accused R.A.S. Dinkar, the then Branch Manager, Uttarakhand Gramin Bank, Bazpur Branch, District Udham Singh Nagar, Uttarakhand, in a criminal conspiracy with a private tractor dealer, M/s K.G.N.

A team of police outside Gramin Bank amid ongoing investigation into multi-crore fraud case (ETV Bharat)

Tractors and Equipments, Doraha, Bazpur, District Udham Singh Nagar fraudulently sanctioned and disbursed KCC/crop loans and agricultural term loans in violation of the guidelines and procedure of the Bank.