Uttarakhand Gramin Bank Loan Fraud Case: CBI Court Sentences Former Branch Manager To 4 Years Rigorous Imprisonment
According to the CBI, the accused in connivance with 11 others hatched a conspiracy misused crop loans as margin money for agricultural term loans.
Published : April 1, 2026 at 11:39 AM IST
Dehradun: A Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) Court in Uttarakhand's Dehradun on Tuesday convicted and sentenced, the then Branch Manager, Uttarakhand Gramin Bank, Bazpur Branch in District Udham Singh Nagar to Rigorous Imprisonment of four years and 11 others to rigorous imprisonment of one years in a multi-crore loan fraud case.
According to a CBI spokesperson, the court imposed a fine of Rs 50,000 on the prime accused branch manager Ram Avtar Singh Dinkar and a cumulative fine of Rs 3.3 lakh on the 11 accused Ram Singh; Harjeet Singh; Diwan Singh; Hardutt Singh; Jasvir Singh; Balkar Singh; Pooran Chand; Deedar Singh; Mahesh Kumar; Gurdeep Singh and Sona Singh.
CBI Court Sentences 12 Accused, Including Former Branch Manager of Uttarakhand Gramin Bank, to Imprisonment with Fine in Bank Fraud Case pic.twitter.com/HVkoQcoAJk— Central Bureau of Investigation (India) (@CBIHeadquarters) March 31, 2026
The CBI registered the instant case on 19 June, 2018 based on a written complaint dated 12 June, 2018 received from the General Manager, Uttarakhand Gramin Bank, Head Office, Dehradun (Uttarakhand). It was alleged that during the year 2014-15, the accused R.A.S. Dinkar, the then Branch Manager, Uttarakhand Gramin Bank, Bazpur Branch, District Udham Singh Nagar, Uttarakhand, in a criminal conspiracy with a private tractor dealer, M/s K.G.N.
Tractors and Equipments, Doraha, Bazpur, District Udham Singh Nagar fraudulently sanctioned and disbursed KCC/crop loans and agricultural term loans in violation of the guidelines and procedure of the Bank.
According to the complainant, the accused public servant allegedly misused crop loans as margin money for agricultural term loans, and the bank funds were sent to the tractor dealer M/s KGN Tractors and Equipment. However, no agricultural machinery was purchased and thereby causing financial loss of Rs. 3,39,94,657 to the Bank.
After completion of investigation, CBI filed a charge-sheet on 24 December, 2018 against the accused. The Court, after the trial, convicted and sentenced the above-mentioned accused accordingly.
Case Timeline
June 12, 2018: The General Manager of the Head Office of Uttarakhand Gramin Bank (Dehradun) submitted a written complaint to the CBI.
June 19, 2018: The CBI registered an FIR in this matter and initiated an investigation.
December 24, 2018: The CBI filed a chargesheet against all the accused individuals in court.
March 31, 2026: Following a lengthy legal process and based on the testimonies of witnesses, the CBI Court pronounced the sentence against the convicts.
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