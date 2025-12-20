ETV Bharat / state

Uttarakhand Govt Turns To AI To Tackle Human-Wildlife Conflict

Pithoragarh: Amid frequent human-wildlife conflict in Uttarakhand, authorities are installing Artificial Intelligence cameras to prevent animal attacks as a pilot project in Pithoragarh. The devices being installed by the Forest Department, will not only monitor the activities of wild animals but will also help in driving them away from populated areas.

AI Camera Surveillance In Pithoragarh

According to officials in the Forest Department, the AI-powered cameras will continuously monitor the forest and areas adjacent to human settlements. This camera can detect the activity of any large wild animal within a range of 100 to 150 meters. DFO Pithoragarh, Ashutosh Singh, said that in the first phase, 5 AI-powered devices will be installed in bear-affected areas of Dharchula.

“The devices are currently being assembled and will be installed in the affected areas soon,” Singh said.

How The AI Camera Will Work