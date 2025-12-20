Uttarakhand Govt Turns To AI To Tackle Human-Wildlife Conflict
As a pilot project, five AI-powered cameras are being installed in the bear-affected areas of Dharchula.
Published : December 20, 2025 at 2:41 PM IST
Pithoragarh: Amid frequent human-wildlife conflict in Uttarakhand, authorities are installing Artificial Intelligence cameras to prevent animal attacks as a pilot project in Pithoragarh. The devices being installed by the Forest Department, will not only monitor the activities of wild animals but will also help in driving them away from populated areas.
AI Camera Surveillance In Pithoragarh
According to officials in the Forest Department, the AI-powered cameras will continuously monitor the forest and areas adjacent to human settlements. This camera can detect the activity of any large wild animal within a range of 100 to 150 meters. DFO Pithoragarh, Ashutosh Singh, said that in the first phase, 5 AI-powered devices will be installed in bear-affected areas of Dharchula.
“The devices are currently being assembled and will be installed in the affected areas soon,” Singh said.
How The AI Camera Will Work
The camera will be pre-programmed to identify bears, leopards, and other wild animals. As soon as a bear or leopard is detected by the camera, the AI system will activate immediately and the speaker in the device will emit a loud siren, which will drive them away from the area.
Some AI devices will also be equipped with a special scent spray. If a bear or leopard comes too close, the device will automatically release this spray into the air. As the animals dislike the smell of this spray, it will cause them to leave the area.
The AI devices will be connected to the mobile phones of forest department officials. As soon as the presence of an animal is detected in an area, the officials will receive an alert thereby helping prevent any untoward incidents.
Bear Attacks In Dharchula
The Dharchula region of Pithoragarh district is sensitive to bear attacks. In November 2025, three bears attacked Narendra Singh, a young man returning after selling fruits and vegetables in Jaykot, Dharchula. Narendra was injured and was airlifted to Haldwani. In Pangla, Dharchula, a villager, Narayan Singh Badal, fell into a gorge while trying to escape from a bear. He later succumbed to serious injuries. In the Darma Valley region of Pithoragarh district too, bears injured several people.
