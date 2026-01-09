ETV Bharat / state

Uttarakhand Government Steps Up Action Against Illegal Religious Structures; Bulldozer Drive Intensifies In Dehradun

Dehradun: Following the instructions from Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, the Dehradun administration has intensified its actions against illegal religious structures.

With a special drive has been launched to remove illegal religious structures (mazars/tombs/shrines) constructed on government land in Dehradun city and its surrounding areas, bulldozer action has once again picked up pace in Uttarakhand.

Late on Wednesday night, the administration demolished an illegal shrine near the Hemwati Nandan Bahuguna (HNB) Complex, close to Dehradun’s Clock Tower. Heavy police deployment was in place to prevent any law-and-order issues.

During the late-night operation, teams from the district administration, Mussoorie Dehradun Development Authority (MDDA) and the municipal corporation jointly removed the illegal structure, clearing debris and tin sheds from the site.

Senior officials, including City Magistrate Pratyush Singh, Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Har Giri and City SP Pramod Kumar, were present during the demolition drive.