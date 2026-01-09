Uttarakhand Government Steps Up Action Against Illegal Religious Structures; Bulldozer Drive Intensifies In Dehradun
At CM Dhami's orders, the Dehradun administration demolished an illegal structure on government land during a statewide anti-encroachment drive.
Published : January 9, 2026 at 12:52 PM IST
Dehradun: Following the instructions from Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, the Dehradun administration has intensified its actions against illegal religious structures.
With a special drive has been launched to remove illegal religious structures (mazars/tombs/shrines) constructed on government land in Dehradun city and its surrounding areas, bulldozer action has once again picked up pace in Uttarakhand.
Late on Wednesday night, the administration demolished an illegal shrine near the Hemwati Nandan Bahuguna (HNB) Complex, close to Dehradun’s Clock Tower. Heavy police deployment was in place to prevent any law-and-order issues.
During the late-night operation, teams from the district administration, Mussoorie Dehradun Development Authority (MDDA) and the municipal corporation jointly removed the illegal structure, clearing debris and tin sheds from the site.
Senior officials, including City Magistrate Pratyush Singh, Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Har Giri and City SP Pramod Kumar, were present during the demolition drive.
City Magistrate Pratyush Singh said a survey of the illegal structure was first conducted, on the instructions of DM Savin Bansal. The MDDA had issued a notice seeking land ownership and construction-related documents. He added that no religious remains or artefacts were found at the site during the demolition.
Earlier, at a meeting with the Dehradun district administration, CM Dhami clearly stated that the removal of encroachments from government land should be expedited. Reportedly, there are over two dozen illegal shrines on government land in and around Dehradun.
The Dhami government has launched a statewide campaign to clear illegal encroachments from government land. So far, around 11,000 acres of government land have been freed from unauthorised occupation, and 573 illegal shrines have been removed.
In recent years, several mosques and shrines were allegedly built on government land through encroachment, and some of these structures were even registered with the Waqf Board.
