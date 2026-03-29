Uttarakhand Govt Preparing Report On Minorities, Congress Says BJP Has 'Hidden Agenda'
Headed by a retired judge, the high-level committee for minority welfare will help Uttarakhand government to identify and outline future development initiatives for the minorities.
Published : March 29, 2026 at 2:12 PM IST
Dehradun: The Uttarakhand government is set to prepare a comprehensive report on the economic, educational and social condition of its minorities and has set up a seven-member high-level committee, headed by a retired judge, to oversee this process.
The move, which comes ahead of the 2027 Uttarakhand Assembly elections and the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise, has sparked apprehension among a section of the people, who allege the move to be a ploy to strip them of their voting rights. However, government claims the move is aimed at planning development initiatives for the minorities.
The 'High-Level Committee for Minority Welfare', chaired by retired Judge Akhilesh Chand Sharma, comprises retired IAS officer Shatrughna Singh, Doon University Vice-Chancellor Surekha Dangwal, subject matter expert Manu Gaur, vice-chairperson of the Minority Commission Farzana Begum, social worker Rajpal Singh, and the director of the Minority Welfare Department, who will serve as the member secretary.
This committee will study the economic and educational status of the minority communities and review the cultural changes they underwent over the last 25 years, since the state's inception till the present day. Based on the statistical data gathered during this study, the committee will prepare a detailed report that will be submitted to Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami.
The order regarding the formation of the committee explicitly clarifies that this study aims to identify and outline future development initiatives for the minority communities in the state. However, the Uttarakhand Congress views this move with suspicion, perceiving it as a "hidden agenda" of the BJP.
"The manner in which the Bharatiya Janata Party seeks to remove the names of individuals associated with the Muslim community from the voter lists in the state, specifically through the SIR mechanism, suggests that the government has devised a plan to collect data on the minority community through such studies, use that data to foster a hostile atmosphere against them, and ultimately exploit them," Sujata Paul, Congress leader said.
Refuting this, Khajan Das, state Minister for Minority Welfare said the decision is aimed at assessing the educational and economic status of minorities and thereby enable the administration to make informed decisions moving forward.
Echoing the same, Shadab Shams, Chairman of the Waqf Board, said "The Muslim community is also benefitting from the various development schemes currently being implemented across the state. Yet, the Congress invariably appears to take a negative stance, fueling baseless apprehensions and attempting to create social divisions among people."
Azad Ali, President of Jan Adhikar Party has issued a statement as a representative of the Muslim community, asserting that the BJP has historically been hostile toward minorities. He alleged that the BJP has actively worked to cultivate an adverse climate against the Muslims to reap political dividends. The clandestine manner in which this committee has been constituted suggests that the government is hatching a conspiracy against the Muslims and laying the groundwork to strip them of their rights.
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