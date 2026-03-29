ETV Bharat / state

Uttarakhand Govt Preparing Report On Minorities, Congress Says BJP Has 'Hidden Agenda'

Dehradun: The Uttarakhand government is set to prepare a comprehensive report on the economic, educational and social condition of its minorities and has set up a seven-member high-level committee, headed by a retired judge, to oversee this process.

The move, which comes ahead of the 2027 Uttarakhand Assembly elections and the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise, has sparked apprehension among a section of the people, who allege the move to be a ploy to strip them of their voting rights. However, government claims the move is aimed at planning development initiatives for the minorities.

The 'High-Level Committee for Minority Welfare', chaired by retired Judge Akhilesh Chand Sharma, comprises retired IAS officer Shatrughna Singh, Doon University Vice-Chancellor Surekha Dangwal, subject matter expert Manu Gaur, vice-chairperson of the Minority Commission Farzana Begum, social worker Rajpal Singh, and the director of the Minority Welfare Department, who will serve as the member secretary.

This committee will study the economic and educational status of the minority communities and review the cultural changes they underwent over the last 25 years, since the state's inception till the present day. Based on the statistical data gathered during this study, the committee will prepare a detailed report that will be submitted to Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami.

The order regarding the formation of the committee explicitly clarifies that this study aims to identify and outline future development initiatives for the minority communities in the state. However, the Uttarakhand Congress views this move with suspicion, perceiving it as a "hidden agenda" of the BJP.