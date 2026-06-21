Uttarakhand Govt Orders Probe Into Nihang Pilgrims' Dispute With Locals In Karnaprayag
The Chamoli district administration has invoked Section 163 of the BNSS till June 27 in view of a call for a demonstration by a community.
Published : June 21, 2026 at 1:56 PM IST
Dehradun: Following the recent dispute between Nihang pilgrims returning from Sri Hemkund Sahib and locals in Chamoli's Karnaprayag, the Uttarakhand government has ordered an inquiry into it, officials said.
While the police and ITPB have taken control of the situation, the district administration has invoked Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) till June 27 in view of a call for demonstration by a community in Karnaprayag.
A dispute arose between some Nihang Sikh pilgrims returning from the Sri Hemkund Sahib Gurudwara and locals in Karnaprayag market on June 16 over parking a vehicle near a hotel. Some Nihang devotees allegedly climbed onto the roof of the Nagarasu Gurdwara, displayed traditional weapons and took over it.
Subsequently, the pilgrims allegedly attacked people with swords, injuring four individuals. A Sikh pilgrim was also injured in the clash. Later, four Sikh pilgrims hailing from Punjab's Mohali were arrested in connection with the incident.
The Uttarakhand Government has clarified that a recently reported controversial incident during the Hemkund Sahib Yatra should not be viewed as a religious dispute under any circumstances. The government has warned that strict action will be taken against anyone attempting to… https://t.co/a8SQFXCX3F— ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) June 20, 2026
"Preliminary investigations suggest that this incident stemmed from an emotional reaction and differences between the two parties rather than a religious issue. Uttarakhand respects all religions and faiths equally, and the state's cultural heritage has always been rooted in harmony, peace, and mutual respect. The government will not allow any disruption to the communal harmony at any cost," home secretary Shailesh Bagauli said.
He added that instructions were issued to the Garhwal IG to conduct a fair and transparent investigation into the matter and initiate action based on facts after hearing all parties involved. The ADG (law and order) has been asked to submit a status report on the entire incident.
He said it would be inappropriate to frame the matter as a religious dispute, and action will be taken against those attempting to give the incident a communal colour. All pilgrims, local citizens, and parties concerned have been urged to maintain restraint and rely on the legal mechanisms in case of any grievance or dispute.
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