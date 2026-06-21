ETV Bharat / state

Uttarakhand Govt Orders Probe Into Nihang Pilgrims' Dispute With Locals In Karnaprayag

Dehradun: Following the recent dispute between Nihang pilgrims returning from Sri Hemkund Sahib and locals in Chamoli's Karnaprayag, the Uttarakhand government has ordered an inquiry into it, officials said.

While the police and ITPB have taken control of the situation, the district administration has invoked Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) till June 27 in view of a call for demonstration by a community in Karnaprayag.

A dispute arose between some Nihang Sikh pilgrims returning from the Sri Hemkund Sahib Gurudwara and locals in Karnaprayag market on June 16 over parking a vehicle near a hotel. Some Nihang devotees allegedly climbed onto the roof of the Nagarasu Gurdwara, displayed traditional weapons and took over it.

Subsequently, the pilgrims allegedly attacked people with swords, injuring four individuals. A Sikh pilgrim was also injured in the clash. Later, four Sikh pilgrims hailing from Punjab's Mohali were arrested in connection with the incident.