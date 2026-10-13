Uttarakhand Govt Bans Gutkha, Pan Masala And Food Products Containing Tobacco For A Year
Issued by Food Safety Commissioner Vinay Shankar Pandey, the ban also covers products where tobacco or nicotine is added separately at the time of sale.
Published : October 13, 2026 at 4:28 PM IST
Dehradun: The Uttarakhand government has issued an order imposing a one-year ban on the manufacture, storage, distribution, and sale of gutkha, pan masala, and other food products in the state.
Issued by Vinay Shankar Pandey, the Commissioner of Food Safety and Drug Administration, the ban also covers products where tobacco or nicotine is added separately at the time of sale.
Referring to the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006, and Regulation 2, 3, and 4 of the Food Safety and Standards (Prohibition and Restrictions on Sales) Regulations, 2011, the regulations prohibit the use of tobacco and nicotine as ingredients in any food product.
The order notes that while gutkha and pan masala are classified as food products, tobacco and nicotine are used in their composition. Additionally, in some instances, tobacco and nicotine are mixed separately with food products for consumption, which pose a threat to public health.
On these grounds, the food safety commissioner exercised his power under Section 30, sub-section 2(a) of the Act to impose the ban.
The ban also extends to other food products containing tobacco and nicotine, regardless of whether they are available as a pre-mixed blend or sold separately.
A prohibition on the manufacture, storage, distribution, and sale of such products has been imposed for a period of one year from the date of the order's issuance.
Copies of the order have been forwarded to the health department, district magistrates, chief medical officers, and relevant food safety officials for their information and necessary action. The matter has also been referred to the departmental officials of the Garhwal and Kumaon divisions.
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