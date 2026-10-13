ETV Bharat / state

Uttarakhand Govt Bans Gutkha, Pan Masala And Food Products Containing Tobacco For A Year

Dehradun: The Uttarakhand government has issued an order imposing a one-year ban on the manufacture, storage, distribution, and sale of gutkha, pan masala, and other food products in the state.

Issued by Vinay Shankar Pandey, the Commissioner of Food Safety and Drug Administration, the ban also covers products where tobacco or nicotine is added separately at the time of sale.

Referring to the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006, and Regulation 2, 3, and 4 of the Food Safety and Standards (Prohibition and Restrictions on Sales) Regulations, 2011, the regulations prohibit the use of tobacco and nicotine as ingredients in any food product.

The order notes that while gutkha and pan masala are classified as food products, tobacco and nicotine are used in their composition. Additionally, in some instances, tobacco and nicotine are mixed separately with food products for consumption, which pose a threat to public health.

The order of Food Safety Commissioner Vinay Shankar Pandey. (ETV Bharat)

On these grounds, the food safety commissioner exercised his power under Section 30, sub-section 2(a) of the Act to impose the ban.