ETV Bharat / state

Uttarakhand Government Steps Up Preparedness Over Ebola Virus Concerns

Dehradun: The Uttarakhand government has stepped up its preparedness in view of concerns over the spread of the Ebola virus in several countries.

According to a recent World Health Organization (WHO) report cited in the state health department's assessment, thousands of people have been reported infected with the Ebola virus in different countries, including the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Uganda, Kenya and Nigeria. The Centre had also issued an advisory to all states last month, asking them to take precautionary measures.

Following the Centre's directions, the Uttarakhand Health Department has strengthened surveillance and hospital preparedness to deal with any suspected cases. The measures include monitoring travellers returning from affected countries, setting up isolation facilities and ensuring that hospitals are equipped to handle suspected infections.

Symptoms of Ebola infection can appear between two and 21 days after exposure. However, the disease cannot be confirmed based on symptoms alone, as several other illnesses can cause similar signs.

Early symptoms may include sudden fever, extreme fatigue, weakness, muscle pain, headache and sore throat. As the infection progresses, patients may experience vomiting, diarrhoea, abdominal pain and skin rashes.

In severe cases, Ebola can affect the functioning of the liver and kidneys. Some patients may also experience confusion or changes in behaviour. Bleeding from the nose or gums, blood in vomit and blood in stools or urine may also occur in certain cases.

The health department's primary objective is to identify potentially infected individuals at an early stage and ensure that they are isolated from other patients when necessary. Special attention is being given to isolation facilities, the safety of healthcare workers and timely reporting of suspected cases to the concerned authorities.

Travellers returning from Ebola-affected countries will be monitored based on their travel history and health condition. However, the infection can only be confirmed through appropriate diagnostic tests.

People should avoid direct contact with anyone suspected or confirmed to have Ebola. Contaminated clothing, bedding and other objects used by an infected person can also transmit the virus. Regular and thorough handwashing is therefore essential.

Suspected patients should not be cared for without appropriate protective equipment. Healthcare workers must follow prescribed infection prevention and control protocols and use personal protective equipment (PPE).

Suspected patients should be taken to hospitals rather than being kept at home in contact with other people. In areas affected by Ebola outbreaks, people should avoid touching sick or dead wild animals like bats and monkeys.

Anyone who has come into contact with an infected person should inform the health department and remain under medical surveillance for 21 days.

Hospitals in Uttarakhand are being prepared to isolate suspected patients and provide treatment under medical supervision. Dedicated healthcare teams are also being readied to ensure that patients can be treated separately and the risk of further transmission can be minimised.