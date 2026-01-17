ETV Bharat / state

'5000 People Over 100 Years And Alive': Uttarakhand Govt Gets Down To Removing Anomalies In Family Registers

By Dheeraj Sajwan

Dehradun: In December last year, the Uttarakhand government launched 'Devbhoomi Parivar Yojana' to remove discrepancies and anomalies from family registers pertaining to the state's citizens. The step follows glaring discrepancies coming to light in the registers governed by the Panchayati Raj rules in Uttarakhand.

Consider this: A woman's age is shown as 364, while a man continues to live at the age of 248. The Registers contain nearly 5,000 people who are over 100 years old and alive. These shocking revelations have come to light from the data that is being filtered under the new scheme.

The Family Register is an official government document that contains complete information about all the family members. These registers are maintained by village panchayats or municipal bodies. Registering a family member can help people avail benefits of various government schemes. These registers are helpful in property division, inheritance disputes and identity verification.

There has been a lot of noise around demographic changes in the state in the light of ‘abnormal’ population growth and the high number of beneficiaries of government schemes. There are reports of data manipulation that have been surfacing for a long time.

In several instances, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has expressed concern on this and, subsequently, the government has launched the Devbhoomi Family Register Scheme that aims to synchronise the data of people registered by various departments and bring it onto a single platform. The government hopes to filter the data properly.

According to the Principal Secretary (Planning), R. Meenakshi Sundaram,"Currently, family is not fully defined. To benefit from various schemes implemented by different departments, the people are adapting a definition that suits their convenience. People sometimes show their families as small, sometimes as large, depending on their convenience."

Giving an example, he said that to avail the benefits of the Prime Minister's Housing Scheme, applicants often portray their families as fragmented and small. Similarly, to avail rations from the Food Supply Department that distributes ration on a per capita basis, the people often portray their families as large.