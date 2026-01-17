'5000 People Over 100 Years And Alive': Uttarakhand Govt Gets Down To Removing Anomalies In Family Registers
Devbhoomi Parivar Yojana aims to synchronise the data of people registered by various departments and bring it onto a single platform
Published : January 17, 2026 at 7:23 PM IST
By Dheeraj Sajwan
Dehradun: In December last year, the Uttarakhand government launched 'Devbhoomi Parivar Yojana' to remove discrepancies and anomalies from family registers pertaining to the state's citizens. The step follows glaring discrepancies coming to light in the registers governed by the Panchayati Raj rules in Uttarakhand.
Consider this: A woman's age is shown as 364, while a man continues to live at the age of 248. The Registers contain nearly 5,000 people who are over 100 years old and alive. These shocking revelations have come to light from the data that is being filtered under the new scheme.
The Family Register is an official government document that contains complete information about all the family members. These registers are maintained by village panchayats or municipal bodies. Registering a family member can help people avail benefits of various government schemes. These registers are helpful in property division, inheritance disputes and identity verification.
There has been a lot of noise around demographic changes in the state in the light of ‘abnormal’ population growth and the high number of beneficiaries of government schemes. There are reports of data manipulation that have been surfacing for a long time.
In several instances, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has expressed concern on this and, subsequently, the government has launched the Devbhoomi Family Register Scheme that aims to synchronise the data of people registered by various departments and bring it onto a single platform. The government hopes to filter the data properly.
According to the Principal Secretary (Planning), R. Meenakshi Sundaram,"Currently, family is not fully defined. To benefit from various schemes implemented by different departments, the people are adapting a definition that suits their convenience. People sometimes show their families as small, sometimes as large, depending on their convenience."
Giving an example, he said that to avail the benefits of the Prime Minister's Housing Scheme, applicants often portray their families as fragmented and small. Similarly, to avail rations from the Food Supply Department that distributes ration on a per capita basis, the people often portray their families as large.
In order to filter out such anomalous data, the Planning Department collected and analysed data from all departments. It was found that approximately 5,000 people registered by the Panchayat Raj Department are over 100 years old and are still alive. Most of these are women.
A Gram Panchayat official disclosed, "This is also because people often don't remove the names of married women from their families to benefit from certain schemes. Year after year, they conceal the truth to continue receiving the benefits."
The highest number of 2078 people that are shown alive above 100 years of age are in Pauri district, while the tally of such persons is lowest in Rudraprayag and Uttarkashi with 41 persons each.
Ganga Devi of the Sayari Bengali Gram Panchayat in the Ghat block of Chamoli was shown as 364 years old, while Ajit Narayan of the Dhyanpur Gram Panchayat in the Sitarganj block of Udham Singh Nagar was shown as 248 years old.
The Planning Department has eliminated approximately 5,000 people from the Register as their ages are practically inaccurate.
Sundaram went on to state, "Another aspect pertains to the unauthorised individuals in the state who are not Indian citizens. These individuals also need to be filtered. Recently, the Food Department launched a large-scale campaign to scrutinise ration cards. A large number of fake cards were removed."
He said that the Devbhoomi Family Register Scheme has been launched to streamline the data. Under this scheme, data available with all the departments will be matched on a single platform.
"In future, benefits from all government schemes will be distributed through this Devbhoomi Family Scheme card. Only the actual beneficiary will be eligible for the benefits," he added.
Explaining the exercise undertaken by his department, Sundaram said that data available with various departments is being matched under the Devbhoomi Family Register Scheme. These include data pertaining to ration cards, Ayushman cards, Family Register, family data with urban local bodies etc. Once it is streamlined, it will be registered under the Devbhoomi Family Register Scheme.
"After this, the family will be given an identity card along with a code and password so that the family information can be updated if required. This family will enter information about any new additions on the online portal which will be verified by the relevant department," he said.
He said the card will provide the families with benefits from all the government schemes as it will be linked to Aadhaar cards in the future. A bill regarding this is to be introduced in the upcoming assembly session to give it a legal validity.
