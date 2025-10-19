Uttarakhand Gears Up For Winter Char Dham Yatra
The concept of winter pilgrimage was ideated for the first time by Shankaracharya Swami Avimukteshwarananda Saraswati of Jyotirmath and was initiated by him in 2023.
Dehradun: As the usual Char Dham Yatra enters its final stages for this year, entries to Gangotri, Yamunotri and Kedarnath shrines will be closed for devotees on October 22 and 23, respectively, followed by Badrinath on November 25.
The Uttarakhand government has started preparations for the winter Char Dham Yatra, where devotees will have to endure biting cold in the mountainous paths through rain and snowfall.
Tourism secretary Dhiraj Garbyal said that although the monsoon season has wreaked havoc on this year's pilgrimage season, there has been no decrease in the enthusiasm for Chardham Yatra. "Approximately 5.9 million people registered for pilgrimage throughout the season. Except for the two months of Gangotri Dham during the Dharali disaster, there has been an increase in pilgrims compared to last year. The number of pilgrims is still expected to increase. Even in the final stages of the year, approximately 4,000-5,000 people are undertaking the pilgrimage daily during the remaining days of the pilgrimage," he added.
Garbyal said the highest number of pilgrims registered for Kedarnath Dham so far was 20 lakh, followed by Badrinath Dham's approximately 18 lakh, Yamunotri's nine lakh and Gangotri's one lakh. About two lakh pilgrims visited Hemkund Sahib, which indicates an increase for this year, he added.
"The government is now preparing for the winter pilgrimage season as the doors of all four Dhams will close soon. The concept of the winter Char Dham Yatra has been materialised by linking the popular tourist locations in the Char Dham regions. There has been a renewed interest in Adi Kailash during the winter pilgrimage, especially from people from South India," he added.
The concept of winter pilgrimage was ideated for the first time by Shankaracharya Swami Avimukteshwarananda Saraswati of Jyotirmath, and it was initiated by him in 2023. The Badrinath Kedarnath Temple Committee (BKTC) and the state government have also expressed seriousness about the winter pilgrimage. Subsequently, the winter Chardham Yatra began for the first time on December 8, 2024, at the Omkareshwar Temple, inaugurated by Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami.
During the winter months, goddess Yamunotri is worshipped at Kharsali village (Khushimath) in Uttarkashi, goddess Gangotri is worshipped at Mukhba village (Mukhimath) on the banks of the Bhagirathi River in Uttarkashi, and lord Kedarnath finds his winter abode in the Omkareshwar Temple in Ukhimath of Rudraprayag. The throne of Adi Guru Shankaracharya is also worshipped in the Nrisimha Temple in Jyotirmath of Chamoli, while Uddhav and Kubera are worshipped in Pandukeshwar. All these destinations have been included in the winter pilgrimage.
According to the Uttarakhand tourism department, 77,093 pilgrims visited during the 2024-25 winter pilgrimage season, and the Garhwal Mandal Vikas Nigam (GMVN) received bookings worth Rs 12.82 crore in just four months. The tourism department plans to create a circuit linking winter tourism and adventure tourism to boost tourist footfalls.
These two formats of Char Dham Yatra are also expected to boost the state's economy and increase employment opportunities.
