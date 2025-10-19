ETV Bharat / state

Uttarakhand Gears Up For Winter Char Dham Yatra

Dehradun: As the usual Char Dham Yatra enters its final stages for this year, entries to Gangotri, Yamunotri and Kedarnath shrines will be closed for devotees on October 22 and 23, respectively, followed by Badrinath on November 25.

The Uttarakhand government has started preparations for the winter Char Dham Yatra, where devotees will have to endure biting cold in the mountainous paths through rain and snowfall.

Tourism secretary Dhiraj Garbyal said that although the monsoon season has wreaked havoc on this year's pilgrimage season, there has been no decrease in the enthusiasm for Chardham Yatra. "Approximately 5.9 million people registered for pilgrimage throughout the season. Except for the two months of Gangotri Dham during the Dharali disaster, there has been an increase in pilgrims compared to last year. The number of pilgrims is still expected to increase. Even in the final stages of the year, approximately 4,000-5,000 people are undertaking the pilgrimage daily during the remaining days of the pilgrimage," he added.

Garbyal said the highest number of pilgrims registered for Kedarnath Dham so far was 20 lakh, followed by Badrinath Dham's approximately 18 lakh, Yamunotri's nine lakh and Gangotri's one lakh. About two lakh pilgrims visited Hemkund Sahib, which indicates an increase for this year, he added.