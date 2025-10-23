ETV Bharat / state

Uttarakhand Gears Up For Disaster-Resilient Chardham Yatra 2026 After Heavy Rains Kill 129 Pilgrims This Year

NDRF and SDRF personnel take part in a yoga session on the occasion of the 11th International Day of Yoga, at Kedarnath Dham in Rudraprayag district, Uttarakhand ( IANS )

The doors of Gangotri shrine were closed on Wednesday Oct 22, while on Thursday October 23rd, the doors of Kedarnath and Yamunotri were also closed for the winter. Following this, the doors of Badrinath shrine will close on November 25th. As this year's yatra comes to a conclusion, the 2025 yatra will be remembered more for disaster and challenges than for devotion.

Dehradun: In view of the landslides triggered by heavy rains during this year's Chardham Yatra in Uttarakhand that killed 129 devotees, the state government has assured of several measures in order to make next year's yatra disaster resilient.

According to official data, 188 pilgrims died within the temple premises during the Chardham Yatra 2025 so far. Another 129 people lost their lives due to disasters while more than 85 people are still missing. Heavy rains, landslides, and flash floods posed significant challenges for the administration during this year's pilgrimage season. Roads were closed at many places, leaving pilgrims stranded for hours. At Kedarnath, the weather was so bad that helicopter services were suspended. Continuous rain disrupted normal life in the Dharali, Gangotri, and Yamunotri areas. Police, disaster management, and local administration evacuated hundreds of pilgrims to safety, while in many places, pilgrims were accommodated in temporary camps.

Braving bad weather, nearly 4.9 million devotees visited the four Dhams during this year's yatra. Even though the doors are closing, the government machinery is already preparing for next year's Chardham Yatra 2026.

While the 2025 pilgrimage was rife with disaster stories, the Uttarakhand government is now gearing up to ensure that the upcoming 2026 pilgrimage takes place on a smoother note. Chief Secretary Anand Vardhan recently visited Kedarnath and Badrinath Dhams, where he reviewed the reconstruction and master plan work.

Uttarakhand Chief Secretary Anand Vardhan(C) reviews preparations for Chardham Yatra 2026 (ETV Bharat)

Vardhan assured that all ongoing work in Kedarnath will be completed by next year. He said that the administration has learned a lot from this year's yatra due to the challenges posed by bad weather. Instructions have been issued to all departments to ensure that such a situation does not recur next year, he said. The CS said that the pilgrimage route, health services, accommodation, and weather forecasting systems will be further strengthened.

According to officials, construction of ghats is currently underway at a rapid pace at Kedarnath Dham. Meditation centers, resting places, and complexes equipped with modern amenities are being developed for devotees. Similarly, large-scale work is underway in Badrinath under the master plan. It is estimated that approximately 80 percent of the Badrinath Dham will be completed by 2026.