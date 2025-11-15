Uttarakhand Gears Up For 2027 Ardh Kumbh Mela; Deadline Set For Completing Preparations
Autorities are focusing on strengthening the infrastructure for the religious gathering held every six years.
Published : November 15, 2025 at 1:27 PM IST
Dehradun: The Uttarakhand government is gearing up for the 2027 Ardh Kumbh with October 2026 set as the deadline for preparations for the Hindu spiritual gathering in Haridwar.
The focus is on preparing the infrastructure for the religious festival held every six years and expected to be attended by lakhs of devotees.
Mela Officer Sonika stated that the concerned departments have been instructed to complete the respective works within the set time frame. The administration believes that completing all the work on time will greatly help in crowd management during the Mela.
Emphasis on Basic Infrastructure
For the Ardh Kumbh 2027, work is progressing rapidly on road widening, road repairs, drinking water and sewer line expansion, power supply systems, and healthcare facilities. According to the action plan prepared in 2025, the state has requested a budget of over Rs 2,000 crore from the central government for the gathering. Most of this amount will be spent on infrastructure and traffic management improvements. Temporary buildings, toilets, lighting, and security arrangements in the fair area have also been given high priority.
New Traffic Management Arrangements
In view of the massive crowds expected at the religious gathering, major changes are being made to traffic management this year. According to Mela Officer Sonika, large parking spaces are being developed at entry points, from where devotees will be transported directly to the fair area. This will reduce traffic congestion within the city and facilitate smooth traffic flow in case of emergencies.
Consequently, construction of three new bridges is proposed in the Kumbh Mela area. Their construction will not only facilitate pedestrian movement but also significantly reduce traffic congestion. The bridges are being designed with crowd control in mind.
Special attention to security arrangements
As per the action plan, a high-tech CCTV network, drone surveillance, and control room will be upgraded for surveillance. The Health Department is also paying special attention to temporary hospitals, ambulance networks, and flu and infection control. Mela Officer Sonika said that departments have been clearly instructed that no laxity will be tolerated in meeting the October 2026 cut-off date, so that the Ardh Kumbh 2027 can be organized in a safe, organized, and convenient manner.
