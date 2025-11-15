ETV Bharat / state

Uttarakhand Gears Up For 2027 Ardh Kumbh Mela; Deadline Set For Completing Preparations

Dehradun: The Uttarakhand government is gearing up for the 2027 Ardh Kumbh with October 2026 set as the deadline for preparations for the Hindu spiritual gathering in Haridwar.

The focus is on preparing the infrastructure for the religious festival held every six years and expected to be attended by lakhs of devotees.

Mela Officer Sonika stated that the concerned departments have been instructed to complete the respective works within the set time frame. The administration believes that completing all the work on time will greatly help in crowd management during the Mela.

Emphasis on Basic Infrastructure

For the Ardh Kumbh 2027, work is progressing rapidly on road widening, road repairs, drinking water and sewer line expansion, power supply systems, and healthcare facilities. According to the action plan prepared in 2025, the state has requested a budget of over Rs 2,000 crore from the central government for the gathering. Most of this amount will be spent on infrastructure and traffic management improvements. Temporary buildings, toilets, lighting, and security arrangements in the fair area have also been given high priority.