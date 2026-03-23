ETV Bharat / state

Temple Entry Rules Spark Debate in Uttarakhand As Committees Tighten Access at Major Dhams

Char Dham sites of Uttarakhand attract devotees not only from across India but also from around the world ( ETV Bharat )

Dehradun: Religious faith in Uttarakhand has long served as a unifying force, but recent decisions by temple authorities have triggered a fresh public and political debate. This time, the controversy is not over government policy or political rhetoric, but over directives issued by temple committees governing some of the state's most revered pilgrimage sites.

The latest flashpoint involves decisions taken by the Badrinath-Kedarnath Temple Committee (BKTC) and the management of Gangotri Dham, bringing matters of faith, tradition, and public access into sharp focus.

The BKTC recently adopted a firm stance regarding the entry of non-Sanatanis into Badrinath Dham and Kedarnath Dham. Soon after, authorities at Gangotri Dham introduced similar restrictions, making the issue more sensitive across the state.

As per the Gangotri temple committee's decision, non-Sanatanis seeking entry into the shrine must undergo specific conditions, including the consumption of Panchgavya. Panchgavya is a sacred mixture prepared using five cow-derived elements — cow urine, cow dung, milk, curd, and ghee — and holds deep religious and spiritual significance in the Sanatan tradition. Cows are revered as sacred in Hindu belief, and the ritual is viewed as a purification process.

Temple authorities argue that consuming Panchgavya affirms an individual's faith and spiritual purity, thereby making them eligible to enter the shrine.

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