ETV Bharat / state

Uttarakhand: Ahead Of Closure Of Portals In Winter, Gangotri And Yamunotri Shrines Decorated On Diwali

The decorated Gangotri and Yamunotri shrines. ( ETV Bharat )

Uttarkashi (Uttarakhand): Ahead of the closure of portals (kapats) of the Gangotri and Yamunotri shrines for the winter season, the temples of Goddess Ganga and Goddess Yamuna at both shrines have been decorated with vibrant, colourful flowers — three quintals for the Yamunotri shrine and five quintals for the Gangotri shrine.

Alongside this floral display, there is a palpable sense of excitement surrounding the festival of Diwali. Following the closure of the portals, the “utsav doli” of Goddess Ganga will travel to Mukhba village, her designated winter residence, accompanied by traditional religious rites.

"Following the closure of the temple portals, the ceremonial palanquin (utsav doli) of Goddess Ganga will arrive in Mukhba village," said Dharmanand Semwal, president, Gangotri Temple Committee. The portals of the Gangotri shrine will be closed for the winter season on November 10, coinciding with the festival of Annakoot, in accordance with established rituals and religious traditions. The portals of the Yamunotri shrine will close for the winter on November 11, on the auspicious occasion of Bhai Dooj. The temple committee is currently overseeing the necessary arrangements.