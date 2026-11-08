Uttarakhand: Ahead Of Closure Of Portals In Winter, Gangotri And Yamunotri Shrines Decorated On Diwali
Three quintal flowers have been used for the Yamunotri shrine and five quintal for the Gangotri shrine; their portals will be closed next week.
Published : November 8, 2026 at 5:23 PM IST
Uttarkashi (Uttarakhand): Ahead of the closure of portals (kapats) of the Gangotri and Yamunotri shrines for the winter season, the temples of Goddess Ganga and Goddess Yamuna at both shrines have been decorated with vibrant, colourful flowers — three quintals for the Yamunotri shrine and five quintals for the Gangotri shrine.
Alongside this floral display, there is a palpable sense of excitement surrounding the festival of Diwali. Following the closure of the portals, the “utsav doli” of Goddess Ganga will travel to Mukhba village, her designated winter residence, accompanied by traditional religious rites.
"Following the closure of the temple portals, the ceremonial palanquin (utsav doli) of Goddess Ganga will arrive in Mukhba village," said Dharmanand Semwal, president, Gangotri Temple Committee.
The portals of the Gangotri shrine will be closed for the winter season on November 10, coinciding with the festival of Annakoot, in accordance with established rituals and religious traditions.
The portals of the Yamunotri shrine will close for the winter on November 11, on the auspicious occasion of Bhai Dooj. The temple committee is currently overseeing the necessary arrangements.
After the temple portals are closed, the ceremonial palanquin of Goddess Yamuna will depart for Kharsali village, her winter abode, in accordance with traditional rituals.
Sunil Uniyal, secretary of the Yamunotri Temple Committee, said that the temple has been decorated with approximately three quintals of colourful flowers in celebration of Diwali and Bhai Dooj.
With the closure of the Gangotri and Yamunotri shrines as part of the Char Dham Yatra, the tradition of winter worship will commence. During this period, rituals will be performed for Goddess Ganga in Mukhba and for Goddess Yamuna in Kharsali.
This will provide both local villagers and pilgrims visiting Uttarkashi during the winter months the opportunity to offer prayers to the two goddesses.
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