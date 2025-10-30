ETV Bharat / state

Uttarakhand Forest Department To Study Mental Condition Of Elephants

By Naveen Uniyal

Dehradun: The Uttarakhand forest department will conduct a study to understand the mental condition of elephants that frequently stray into human settlements, leading to conflicts and casualties. The increased movement of elephants in Haridwar, Dehradun, and surrounding areas in the past few months has caused both panic and fear among the residents.

Data shows, about five pachyderms died in the last four months in Haridwar due to electrocution or other reasons. Along with that, incidents of jumbos entering the area are being reported regularly, prompting the department to ponder over solutions.

In the proposed study, wildlife experts will prepare a report on elephant movements, migration routes, and reasons for their straying into human settlements. The study will also examine whether climate change, human interference, or depleting food sources in the forests are contributing to their behavioural change. Experts from the Wildlife Institute of India (WFI) will help the forest department in conducting the survey.