Uttarakhand Forest Department To Study Mental Condition Of Elephants
It is believed that shrinking forest space and the expansion of human settlements are disrupting their traditional routes, forcing them to stray into new ones.
Published : October 30, 2025 at 1:36 PM IST
By Naveen Uniyal
Dehradun: The Uttarakhand forest department will conduct a study to understand the mental condition of elephants that frequently stray into human settlements, leading to conflicts and casualties. The increased movement of elephants in Haridwar, Dehradun, and surrounding areas in the past few months has caused both panic and fear among the residents.
Data shows, about five pachyderms died in the last four months in Haridwar due to electrocution or other reasons. Along with that, incidents of jumbos entering the area are being reported regularly, prompting the department to ponder over solutions.
In the proposed study, wildlife experts will prepare a report on elephant movements, migration routes, and reasons for their straying into human settlements. The study will also examine whether climate change, human interference, or depleting food sources in the forests are contributing to their behavioural change. Experts from the Wildlife Institute of India (WFI) will help the forest department in conducting the survey.
Not only in plains, but pachyderm movements are also being seen in the mountainous region, especially the Terai and Bhabar forests. It is believed that shrinking forest space and the expansion of human settlements are disrupting their traditional routes, forcing them to explore new routes. However, it is also being said that the creation of some new corridors will also open up access for elephants to the mountainous districts.
Based on the study, the future action plans will be decided. The department aims to reduce the growing conflict between humans and elephants and find a safe solution for their coexistence.
Rajiv Talwar, honorary warden of the Rajaji Tiger Reserve, said elephants have always been seen in the mountainous districts, but now they are being seen more frequently due to the expansion of human settlements and the opening of new corridors.
In the last 25 years, 230 people lost their lives and 234 were injured in elephant attacks. As of September, 22 elephants have died so far, while the number stands at approximately 560 since the inception of Uttarakhand.