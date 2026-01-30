ETV Bharat / state

Uttarakhand Forest Department Flags Surge In False Fire Alerts, Questions Accuracy Of FSI Data

By Naveen Uniyal

Dehradun: Forest fires remain a major annual issue not only in Uttarakhand but across the country. Typically, the forest fire season is considered to run from February 15 to June 15. This year, however, reports of forest fires began surfacing even before the season officially started.

Multiple alerts related to fire have been received from different parts of Uttarakhand between November 2025 and January 2026. According to official data, the Forest Department received 1,952 fire alerts between November 1, 2025, and January 20, 2026. These alerts are generated through satellite-based technical systems and are meant to flag potential forest fire incidents.

The unusually high number of alerts led officials to initially believe that forest fire conditions were extremely severe this winter. Of the 1,952 alerts, about 1,200 were from the Garhwal region, 498 from Kumaon, and 254 from wildlife areas. While the initial figures appeared alarming, field verification showed that only 132 alerts, around 6 to 7 per cent, were actual forest fire incidents.

Forest officials said the remaining alerts were either false alarms or related to fires outside forest boundaries. The department stated that about 766 alerts were found to be completely false, 754 alerts were linked to fires outside forest areas, such as farms or nearby habitations, and around 300 alerts were triggered by controlled burns conducted by the Forest Department itself for fire-line creation or dry leaf disposal.

Officials said that in the 132 confirmed fire incidents, only 18.84 hectares of forest land were affected. While this figure is serious in itself, it is minimal when compared to the 1,952 alerts generated.