Uttarakhand Forest Department Flags Surge In False Fire Alerts, Questions Accuracy Of FSI Data
According to official data, the Forest Department received 1,952 fire alerts between November 1, 2025, and January 20, 2026.
Published : January 30, 2026 at 10:59 PM IST
By Naveen Uniyal
Dehradun: Forest fires remain a major annual issue not only in Uttarakhand but across the country. Typically, the forest fire season is considered to run from February 15 to June 15. This year, however, reports of forest fires began surfacing even before the season officially started.
Multiple alerts related to fire have been received from different parts of Uttarakhand between November 2025 and January 2026. According to official data, the Forest Department received 1,952 fire alerts between November 1, 2025, and January 20, 2026. These alerts are generated through satellite-based technical systems and are meant to flag potential forest fire incidents.
The unusually high number of alerts led officials to initially believe that forest fire conditions were extremely severe this winter. Of the 1,952 alerts, about 1,200 were from the Garhwal region, 498 from Kumaon, and 254 from wildlife areas. While the initial figures appeared alarming, field verification showed that only 132 alerts, around 6 to 7 per cent, were actual forest fire incidents.
Forest officials said the remaining alerts were either false alarms or related to fires outside forest boundaries. The department stated that about 766 alerts were found to be completely false, 754 alerts were linked to fires outside forest areas, such as farms or nearby habitations, and around 300 alerts were triggered by controlled burns conducted by the Forest Department itself for fire-line creation or dry leaf disposal.
Officials said that in the 132 confirmed fire incidents, only 18.84 hectares of forest land were affected. While this figure is serious in itself, it is minimal when compared to the 1,952 alerts generated.
Reacting to the issue, Uttarakhand Forest Minister Subodh Uniyal said he has consistently maintained that FSI alerts are not entirely accurate.
“Only 6 to 7 per cent of the alerts turn out to be correct. Due to false alerts, forest staff often have to rush unnecessarily into forest areas, wasting both time and energy. The technical system needs significant improvement so that accurate alerts are received at the right time and place,” Uniyal said.
Ahead of the fire season, the Forest Department completes preparations such as deploying fire watchers, creating fire lines, arranging equipment, and keeping staff on high alert. However, officials said excessive false alerts often render these efforts ineffective.
Chief Conservator of Forests (Fire Management) Sushant Patnaik said the department has taken up the issue with the Forest Survey of India.
“We are in correspondence with FSI regarding the large number of false alerts. The department has clearly conveyed that the alert system must be made more accurate to avoid confusion and unnecessary deployment,” Patnaik said. “Technology is extremely important, but its reliability is equally crucial. If alert systems repeatedly give false signals, it impacts staff morale and overall efficiency,” he added.
Officials now hope that better coordination between the Forest Department and the Forest Survey of India will lead to a more reliable alert system ahead of the upcoming fire season, which will ensure quicker response, efficient resource use, and reduced strain on frontline staff.
