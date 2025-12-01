ETV Bharat / state

'For The Young, By The Young': Uttarakhand Gets Its First Gen Z Post Office In Pauri

Paintings on the wall of the Gen Z post office in Pauri ( ETV Bharat )

Pauri: The Gen Z has all but forgotten the art of corresponding with pen and paper and use of stamps. In a bid to make the youth aware of the traditional means of correspondence along with keeping them interested in culture and tradition, Uttarakhand's first Gen-Z post office was inaugurated at Govind Ballabh Pant Engineering College campus at Ghuddauri in Pauri Garhwal district. The Gen-Z post office, inaugurated by Chief Postmaster General Shashi Shalini Kujur, has been set up as a modern model, adapting to future needs, based on new thoughts in technology and innovation. Kujur said the Indian Posts is not only one of the oldest institutions in the country, but even today is considered one of the most reliable and closest to the needs of the general public. She said that the Gen-Z post office is an innovative model designed for the future generation, beautifully integrating modern digital services and traditional postal culture. Emphasizing the need to connect the thoughts and creativity of youth with postal services, she said that the post office will serve not just as a service centre, but as an interactive platform where youngsters can experience the true potential of communication, financial inclusion, and digital innovation. Art by youth on a wall of the post office (ETV Bharat)