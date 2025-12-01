'For The Young, By The Young': Uttarakhand Gets Its First Gen Z Post Office In Pauri
The post office has been set up to arouse the Gen Z's interest in corresponding with pen and paper along with culture and tradition.
Published : December 1, 2025 at 9:20 PM IST|
Updated : December 1, 2025 at 10:03 PM IST
Pauri: The Gen Z has all but forgotten the art of corresponding with pen and paper and use of stamps. In a bid to make the youth aware of the traditional means of correspondence along with keeping them interested in culture and tradition, Uttarakhand's first Gen-Z post office was inaugurated at Govind Ballabh Pant Engineering College campus at Ghuddauri in Pauri Garhwal district.
The Gen-Z post office, inaugurated by Chief Postmaster General Shashi Shalini Kujur, has been set up as a modern model, adapting to future needs, based on new thoughts in technology and innovation. Kujur said the Indian Posts is not only one of the oldest institutions in the country, but even today is considered one of the most reliable and closest to the needs of the general public.
She said that the Gen-Z post office is an innovative model designed for the future generation, beautifully integrating modern digital services and traditional postal culture. Emphasizing the need to connect the thoughts and creativity of youth with postal services, she said that the post office will serve not just as a service centre, but as an interactive platform where youngsters can experience the true potential of communication, financial inclusion, and digital innovation.
Kujur thanked students of GB Pant Engineering College for their contributions to the design and decoration of the post office. She described it as the beginning of a new chapter in collaboration between educational institutions and the Department of Posts.
The Gen-Z Post Office will offer a 'My-Stamp' counter, parcel booking and packaging facilities apart from financial services such as PPF and IPPB, and specially designed weekly and fortnightly counseling camps for students. This post office is not only a hub for documents, parcels, and financial services, but also a platform for students to gain practical experience in communication, digital transactions, and government service processes.
Deepak Sharma, Superintendent, Post Office, Pauri, over time, the younger generation has moved away from correspondence and pen and paper while preferring digital means for communication. He explained that the concept of the Gen-Z Post Office has been developed keeping the changing scenario in mind, so that the new generation can experience postal services in a new way.
A student of the college said he was given the task of contributing new ideas for the post office by the Art teacher. He said the post office showcases the culture and heritage of Uttarakhand. "The post office is for the youth and we wanted it to look pleasant for users," he said.
उत्तराखण्ड डाक परिमंडल ने पौड़ी डाक मंडल के गोविन्द बल्लभ पंत इंजीनियरिंग कॉलेज, घुड़दौड़ी, पौड़ी डाकघर को जेन-Z डाकघर के रूप में अपग्रेड किया है, जिसका लुक एंड फील जेन-Z वाइब्स और कल्चर के हिसाब से है। इस डाकघर का शुभारम्भ मुख्य पोस्टमास्टर जनरल, उत्तराखण्ड परिमंडल श्रीमती शशि… pic.twitter.com/tyK0X5P8VS— Uttarakhand DIPR (@DIPR_UK) December 1, 2025
According to the Department of Posts, a total of seven Gen-Z Post Offices will be opened near various educational institutions across the state in future. The post office opened in Ghuddauri is the beginning of the series. The Gen-Z Post Office has been specifically designed with the youth in mind. It combines traditional postal services with modern amenities, such as on-campus Wi-Fi, a coffee machine, an Aadhaar service center, and access to all the Postal Department's schemes and services.
