ETV Bharat / state

Uttarakhand: Female Trekker Missing From Dayara Bugyal; Joint Search Operation Underway

Uttarkashi: A multi-agency search and rescue mission has been launched to find a 30-year-old female trekker from Nainital who has gone missing for three days now from the famous trekking destination, Dayara Bugyal in Uttarkashi district of Uttarakhand, officials said on Monday.

Babita was one of the 10-member trekking group arranged by a local organisation. While camping at Goi Camp location on the previous Friday, May 29, Babita apparently walked away from her tent at midnight but did not return back.

It became known about her disappearance on Saturday morning when other fellow trekkers and organisers became aware that she was missing. Following this, after making attempts to find her unsuccessfully, they brought the matter to the notice of the forest department and district administration authorities.

Considering the gravity of the issue, a joint team involving personnel from the Police, Forest Department, and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) has been sent out for conducting search operations in the area. These joint teams are constantly combing the rough and rocky mountainous terrain as well as the dense forests and hiking trails in the Goi Camp vicinity as well as Dayara Bugyal despite the adverse weather conditions.