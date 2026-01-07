ETV Bharat / state

Uttarakhand Farmers Face Crisis As Lack Of Winter Snowfall Threatens Apple And Other Crops

Representational Image ( ETV Bharat )

By Naveen Uniyal Dehradun (Uttarakhand): Farmers in Uttarakhand are in the middle of a crisis as changing weather patterns linked to climate change threaten agriculture and horticulture, with rainfall and snowfall nearly absent during critical winter months. Apple growers are among the worst affected and fear heavy losses this year due to dry weather in November and December. The concern about crop health also deepened after hopes of snowfall or good rain in late December or early January have so far gone unmet. Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has indicated the possibility of light rain or snowfall in the higher reaches in the coming days. However, there are weak prospects for widespread rain or heavy snowfall.