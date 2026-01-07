Uttarakhand Farmers Face Crisis As Lack Of Winter Snowfall Threatens Apple And Other Crops
Farmers in Uttarakhand face heavy losses as dry weather and lack of snowfall threaten apple crops and other seasonal produce, impacting agriculture and livelihoods.
Published : January 7, 2026 at 2:58 PM IST
By Naveen Uniyal
Dehradun (Uttarakhand): Farmers in Uttarakhand are in the middle of a crisis as changing weather patterns linked to climate change threaten agriculture and horticulture, with rainfall and snowfall nearly absent during critical winter months.
Apple growers are among the worst affected and fear heavy losses this year due to dry weather in November and December. The concern about crop health also deepened after hopes of snowfall or good rain in late December or early January have so far gone unmet.
Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has indicated the possibility of light rain or snowfall in the higher reaches in the coming days. However, there are weak prospects for widespread rain or heavy snowfall.
“Snowfall is crucial for a good apple crop. For the past two years, there has been insufficient snowfall, causing apple-producing areas to shrink continuously. If it doesn't snow on time this year as well, the losses could be even greater,” said Anand Bisht, an apple farmer.
He said that apple cultivation requires a chilling period of about 1,000 to 1,600 hours, with temperatures dropping to around minus 7 degrees Celsius. “Rising temperatures due to climate change are making apple cultivation increasingly difficult,” Bisht said.
Ganesh Joshi, Agriculture and Horticulture Minister, Uttarakhand, has expressed concern over the situation.
“The current situation is a matter of concern. We have initiated a survey to assess the situation and have instructed officials to communicate with farmers and assess the damage,” he said.
The impact is not limited to horticulture. Crops such as wheat, barley and peas are also at risk in the hilly regions, where irrigation facilities are limited and farming largely depends on rainfall, farmers said. “Farmers fear the season could prove extremely challenging if weather conditions do not improve soon,” they said.
