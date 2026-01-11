ETV Bharat / state

Uttarakhand Farmer Dies By Suicide After Facebook Live; Blames Property Dealers, Police

Haldwani: A farmer from Udham Singh Nagar district of Uttarakhand died by suicide at a hotel just after making a live video, levelling allegations primarily against property dealers and Udham Singh Nagar police officers on Saturday late at night.

The incident came to light at a hotel located within the Kathgodam police station area, which falls under the Nainital district. In the video, the farmer also spoke about being under immense mental stress after an alleged land fraud worth approximately Rs 4 crore. Following the release of the video, there was a stir in the police department, forcing the cops to record the statements of the farmer's wife and son.

The deceased has been identified as Sukhwant Singh, 40, who was a resident of Kashipur in Udham Singh Nagar. Before dying by suicide, Sukhwant Singh went live on Facebook and released a video in which he made allegations against Udham Singh Nagar police officers.

In the video, Sukhwant alleged that he was harassed after being financially cheated, adding the incident had left him mentally broken.

Sukhwant Singh's father also mentioned that his son became victim of a land fraud amounting to Rs 4 crore rupees in the Kashipur area and had been under mental stress for a long time. According to him, Sukhwant took the extreme step after being cheated by property dealers.