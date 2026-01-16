ETV Bharat / state

Uttarakhand Farmer Death By Suicide: Five-Member SIT Formed To Probe Case

Dehradun: A five-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been constituted to probe various aspects of the alleged suicide of farmer Sukhwant Singh in Uttarakhand’s Udham Singh Nagar district, officials said on Thursday.

According to an order issued by the state police headquarters, 12 police personnel posted at the ITI police station and the Paiga police outpost in Kashipur have been transferred with immediate effect from the Kumaon range to the Garhwal range. They have been posted to Chamoli and Rudraprayag districts to ensure a fair and impartial investigation.

Sukhwant Singh, a resident of Paiga village in Kashipur, allegedly shot himself dead in a hotel room in Haldwani area of Nainital district in the early hours of January 11. Before taking the extreme step, he posted a video on social media alleging that he had been cheated of around Rs 4 crore in a land deal and that the police failed to act on his complaint, which left him distressed.

The SIT, headed by Neelesh Anand Bharne, who is also Inspector General of the Special Task Force (STF), includes Champawat Superintendent of Police Ajay Ganpati, Tanakpur Circle Officer Vandana Verma, Inspector Diwan Singh Bisht posted in Champawat and Sub-Inspector Manish Khatri.