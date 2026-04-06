ETV Bharat / state

Uttarakhand: Family Faces Ordeal During Daughter's Cremation; Uses Diesel, Tyres For Last Rites

Srinagar: An incident at Alkeshwar ghat in Uttarakhand's Pauri Garhwal district has raised serious concerns over the lack of basic cremation facilities after a family struggled to perform the last rites of their 19-year-old daughter.

According to sources, the family reached the ghat for the cremation but found no arrangement of firewood at the site. They were forced to purchase wood from a private supplier, which they alleged was wet and unfit for cremation. Due to this, the pyre failed to burn properly, forcing the family to wait for nearly four hours at the ghat. In distress, they resorted to using around 15 litres of diesel, old clothes, mattresses and tyres to complete the cremation.

Family members also had to burn the deceased’s belongings, including clothes, school bag and shoes, to keep the fire going. The incident has triggered anger among local residents, who blamed the lack of basic infrastructure at the ghat for such situations. Ward councillor Shubham Prabhakar has sought an inquiry and action from the municipal authorities.