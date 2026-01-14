Uttarakhand Faces Driest January In Four Years, No Rain Or Snowfall Recorded So Far
Even peaks above 12,000 feet remain snow-free, which experts describe as highly unusual for mid-January. Drinking water availability and agriculture need close monitoring, they warn.
Published : January 14, 2026 at 11:21 AM IST
Dehradun: Climate experts have expressed concern over the changing weather pattern this winter in Uttarakhand. Neither is there rain or snow, both of which usually mark the onset of the season. After witnessing dry spells in November and December, January has also remained snowless in any of the districts, though half the month has already passed. Met department officials say this is the most worrying winter weather pattern the state has faced in the last four years.
Western disturbance weak
Uttarakhand usually records an average of about 13.4 mm of rainfall by mid-January, but this year it is a zero. Usually white-capped during these peak winter months due to snowfall, the high-altitude areas and even the highest peaks remain black this year. Experts attribute it to a consistently weak western disturbances, which has posed hindrance for rain and snowfall.
No rain in November and December
The pattern has been changing every passing year. Data from recent years shows a steady decline in winter rainfall and snowfall in the state. December 2025 was the driest December of the last decade, with not a single drop of rain recorded throughout the month. November 2025 was also rainless, although October witnessed good rainfall.
What Data says
In December 2016, rainfall was 82 percent below normal while in 2018, it was 92 percent below normal. Similarly December 2021 recorded 14 percent less rainfall, while December 2022 saw a 99 percent shortfall. In 2023, rainfall was 75 percent below normal. In sharp contrast, December 2024 recorded 89 percent more rainfall than normal. However, December 2025 reversed the entire trend and ran completely dry, indicating that the continuity of winter rainfall is gradually getting disrupted.
“With December 2025 going completely dry, and January 2026 not receiving the expected rainfall and snowfall so far, it seems western disturbances have remained weak, thus preventing change in weather,” said CS Tomar, Director, Meteorological Centre, Uttarakhand.
Chances of snowfall after January 18
The Met Department, however, remains hopeful that after January 18, an active western disturbance may bring rainfall and snowfall to the state. Officials say that in years when rainfall is initially low, snowfall occurs in the third or fourth week of January.
Usually, Kedarnath, Badrinath, Tungnath and other high-altitude regions receive snowfall by the second week of January. This year, even peaks above 12,000 feet remain snow-free, which experts describe as unusual.
Anand Sharma, former Director of the Meteorological Department and a long-time researcher of Uttarakhand’s weather patterns, called the situation serious. “The lack of rain and snowfall even after December indicates a prolonged dry spell, which is concerning. Drinking water availability and agriculture need close monitoring. Low rainfall increases pressure on water sources, making conservation and storage essential. Farmers should also think of shifting to water-efficient crops,” Sharma said.
Biodiversity affected
Scientists believe climate change has affected the weather pattern reducing rainfall and snowfall. This in the process has affected medicinal plants, wildlife, and the entire high-altitude ecosystem. Lack of snow reduces moisture in these regions, posing a threat to biodiversity.
Experts also warn that dry cold winds without rainfall or snowfall can cause harm to human health. Low atmospheric moisture increases the risk of respiratory and skin diseases. The changing weather patterns in Uttarakhand need to be studied and immediate action must be taken for the concerns that are likely to arise and affect everyone, they warned.
Kashmir too is facing an unusually dry and warmer-than-normal winter as the Valley records a second consecutive snowless Chilai Kalan, considered the harshest 40-day phase of winter. There too, the dry winter has triggered growing concerns over climate change, water security and agricultural season.
