Uttarakhand Faces Driest January In Four Years, No Rain Or Snowfall Recorded So Far

Dehradun: Climate experts have expressed concern over the changing weather pattern this winter in Uttarakhand. Neither is there rain or snow, both of which usually mark the onset of the season. After witnessing dry spells in November and December, January has also remained snowless in any of the districts, though half the month has already passed. Met department officials say this is the most worrying winter weather pattern the state has faced in the last four years.

Western disturbance weak

Uttarakhand usually records an average of about 13.4 mm of rainfall by mid-January, but this year it is a zero. Usually white-capped during these peak winter months due to snowfall, the high-altitude areas and even the highest peaks remain black this year. Experts attribute it to a consistently weak western disturbances, which has posed hindrance for rain and snowfall.

Uttarakhand Faces Driest January In Four Years, No Rain Rr Snowfall Recorded (ETV Bharat)

No rain in November and December

The pattern has been changing every passing year. Data from recent years shows a steady decline in winter rainfall and snowfall in the state. December 2025 was the driest December of the last decade, with not a single drop of rain recorded throughout the month. November 2025 was also rainless, although October witnessed good rainfall.

What Data says

In December 2016, rainfall was 82 percent below normal while in 2018, it was 92 percent below normal. Similarly December 2021 recorded 14 percent less rainfall, while December 2022 saw a 99 percent shortfall. In 2023, rainfall was 75 percent below normal. In sharp contrast, December 2024 recorded 89 percent more rainfall than normal. However, December 2025 reversed the entire trend and ran completely dry, indicating that the continuity of winter rainfall is gradually getting disrupted.