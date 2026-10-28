ETV Bharat / state

Uttarakhand Eyes Tourist Flow Beyond Char Dham Yatra

Dehradun/Rishikesh/Rudraprayag: With the Char Dham Yatra drawing to a close, efforts are being made to ensure a regular tourist inflow to the hill districts of Uttarakhand. The local stakeholders are eyeing a good footfall owing to improved road connectivity and maintenance of roads.

ETV Bharat took stock of the scenario in the higher reaches of Garhwal at the onset of winter. It found that improved road conditions have raised the expectations of the local traders and those associated with tourism. The latter expect tourist arrivals round the year now.

Interaction with the stakeholders at Rishikesh, which is the gateway to the higher Himalayan destinations, revealed that changing weather conditions impact their businesses.

Prem Singh Yadav, who supports his family by running a sugarcane juice and peanut stall, said, "Business slows down a bit during the winter months from November to February. However, the nature of the off-season has changed over the last eight to ten years. The promotion of winter travel has kept pilgrims and tourists coming even after the main travel season is over, providing some support to small businesses."

The route from Rishikesh towards Narendranagar further leads to Uttarkashi, Gangotri and Yamunotri. The other one goes via Devprayag and Srinagar to Alaknanda and Mandakini valleys. This route is also used by pilgrims heading towards Kedarnath and Badrinath.

The stretch from Rishikesh to Devprayag is presently experiencing a smooth flow of traffic, and there are no large potholes or heavy landslides blocking the road. Devprayag, one of the Panch Prayags, marks the confluence of Alaknanda and Bhagirathi rivers. It is from here that the Ganga begins its journey. Even in late October, devotees and tourists were seen at the confluence.

"Businesses around the shrines thrive during the main pilgrimage season. However, when the doors to the Char Dhams close, many businessmen return to the lower reaches. While the main shrines are less crowded during the winter, local traffic and tourism continue to sustain business," pointed out a local youth, Aditya Singh.

Vinod Singh, a businessman at Devprayag, explained that while the movement of pilgrims slows down for a while after the doors of the Char Dhams close, tourists then flock to destinations like Auli and Chopta in the winter to witness the snowfall. Meanwhile, religious places like Ukhimath and Joshimath continue to see the flow of pilgrims for the winter pujas and religious activities.

"Now, even in winter, some business continues providing relief to those whose livelihoods depend on tourism and pilgrimage. However, business conditions are not consistent across locations. The impact varies from market to market depending on the number of tourists, road conditions and local amenities,” he stressed.

The ETV Bharat team witnessed that after crossing Srinagar, road improvement and hillside treatment work was underway near Farasu beyond the Dhari Devi Temple. Slope stabilisation work is underway here following a landslide during the monsoon. Removal of loose stones and debris from the hillside is being carried out to make the road safe. As the work continued, vehicular movement was staggered and groups of vehicles were allowed to move in a controlled manner.