Uttarakhand Eyes Tourist Flow Beyond Char Dham Yatra
Improved road conditions have raised the expectations of the local traders and those associated with tourism, reports Dheeraj Sajwan
Published : October 28, 2026 at 4:35 PM IST
Dehradun/Rishikesh/Rudraprayag: With the Char Dham Yatra drawing to a close, efforts are being made to ensure a regular tourist inflow to the hill districts of Uttarakhand. The local stakeholders are eyeing a good footfall owing to improved road connectivity and maintenance of roads.
ETV Bharat took stock of the scenario in the higher reaches of Garhwal at the onset of winter. It found that improved road conditions have raised the expectations of the local traders and those associated with tourism. The latter expect tourist arrivals round the year now.
Interaction with the stakeholders at Rishikesh, which is the gateway to the higher Himalayan destinations, revealed that changing weather conditions impact their businesses.
Prem Singh Yadav, who supports his family by running a sugarcane juice and peanut stall, said, "Business slows down a bit during the winter months from November to February. However, the nature of the off-season has changed over the last eight to ten years. The promotion of winter travel has kept pilgrims and tourists coming even after the main travel season is over, providing some support to small businesses."
The route from Rishikesh towards Narendranagar further leads to Uttarkashi, Gangotri and Yamunotri. The other one goes via Devprayag and Srinagar to Alaknanda and Mandakini valleys. This route is also used by pilgrims heading towards Kedarnath and Badrinath.
The stretch from Rishikesh to Devprayag is presently experiencing a smooth flow of traffic, and there are no large potholes or heavy landslides blocking the road. Devprayag, one of the Panch Prayags, marks the confluence of Alaknanda and Bhagirathi rivers. It is from here that the Ganga begins its journey. Even in late October, devotees and tourists were seen at the confluence.
"Businesses around the shrines thrive during the main pilgrimage season. However, when the doors to the Char Dhams close, many businessmen return to the lower reaches. While the main shrines are less crowded during the winter, local traffic and tourism continue to sustain business," pointed out a local youth, Aditya Singh.
Vinod Singh, a businessman at Devprayag, explained that while the movement of pilgrims slows down for a while after the doors of the Char Dhams close, tourists then flock to destinations like Auli and Chopta in the winter to witness the snowfall. Meanwhile, religious places like Ukhimath and Joshimath continue to see the flow of pilgrims for the winter pujas and religious activities.
"Now, even in winter, some business continues providing relief to those whose livelihoods depend on tourism and pilgrimage. However, business conditions are not consistent across locations. The impact varies from market to market depending on the number of tourists, road conditions and local amenities,” he stressed.
The ETV Bharat team witnessed that after crossing Srinagar, road improvement and hillside treatment work was underway near Farasu beyond the Dhari Devi Temple. Slope stabilisation work is underway here following a landslide during the monsoon. Removal of loose stones and debris from the hillside is being carried out to make the road safe. As the work continued, vehicular movement was staggered and groups of vehicles were allowed to move in a controlled manner.
Sources disclosed that the challenge facing construction agencies is to ensure the hills are safe while maintaining traffic flow on the road. Given the expected increase in traffic in Gairsain during the Assembly session, road work and traffic management become crucial.
Road conditions and safety measures in these vulnerable locations are crucial for travellers planning to arrive in the winter months. The All-Weather Road Project aims to improve mountainous routes, but locations like Farasu demonstrate that landslide-prone areas require continuous improvement and maintenance.
Rudraprayag stands at the confluence of the Alaknanda and Mandakini rivers. It continues to witness a smooth flow of tourists and religious travellers even as the Char Dham Yatra draws to a close.
"Off-season doesn't mean a complete halt in business. Tourist destinations like Chopta, Tungnath, Devariyatal and Kartik Swami continue to see a steady flow of tourists. Furthermore, the Omkareshwar Temple in Ukhimath also attracts devotees for the winter worship of Lord Kedarnath. Efforts to promote winter travel and tourism are expected to benefit local hotels, lodges and markets," disclosed Rajesh Nautiyal, a local businessman.
Another businessman, Surendra Singh Kaparvan, said, "The Char Dham Yatra directly benefits hotels, eateries and transportation businesses along the main highway while the city's inner markets also rely on local residents, the wedding season and everyday shopping. The pilgrimage season increases the flow of money in the market, impacting various businesses.”
It was found that monitoring progress in road projects, safety measures and traffic management are crucial, as winters present a new set of challenges on the mountain roads.
It was clear that local expectations for winter travel and tourism remain high. While tourist numbers may decline after the main tourist season, winter pujas, snowfall and other tourist attractions are expected to keep the tourist flow on.
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