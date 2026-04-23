ETV Bharat / state

Uttarakhand: Eight Dead, Two Rescued In Tehri Road Accident

Tehri: Eight people have died and two have been rescued after a vehicle lost control and fell into a deep gorge near Nail on the Chamba-Koti road in Tehri district, Uttarakhand.

According to information, a Bolero Camper vehicle was travelling from Rishikesh to Ghansali. The accident occurred when the vehicle lost control and collided with a mishap near Nail on the Chamba-Koti road.

It is reported that there were 10 people in the vehicle, of which eight are reported dead, while two people have been rescued.

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