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Uttarakhand: Eight Dead, Two Rescued In Tehri Road Accident

A vehicle plunged into a deep gorge on the Chamba-Koti road in Tehri, Uttarakhand, killing eight and injuring two returning from a funeral.

Rescue teams at the accident site.
Rescue teams at the accident site. (ETV Bharat)
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By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : April 23, 2026 at 5:33 PM IST

1 Min Read
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Tehri: Eight people have died and two have been rescued after a vehicle lost control and fell into a deep gorge near Nail on the Chamba-Koti road in Tehri district, Uttarakhand.

According to information, a Bolero Camper vehicle was travelling from Rishikesh to Ghansali. The accident occurred when the vehicle lost control and collided with a mishap near Nail on the Chamba-Koti road.

It is reported that there were 10 people in the vehicle, of which eight are reported dead, while two people have been rescued.

Passengers Were Returning After a Funeral

According to Tehri Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Shweta Chaubey, all the passengers were returning after attending a funeral in Haridwar. It is said that the son of the person whose funeral they had attended is also among the deceased. After the accident, a crowd had gathered at the scene. Meanwhile, there is mourning in the village of the deceased, and the families are in deep grief.

CM Dhami Expresses Condolences

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has expressed deep sorrow over the accident. He has conveyed his heartfelt condolences to the families of those who lost their lives.

He has also instructed the district administration to provide prompt and adequate treatment to those injured in the accident and to ensure that there are no shortcomings in the relief and rescue operations. He has directed officials to keep a constant watch on the situation.

Also Read:

  1. Multi-Vehicle Collision In Mirzapur Leaves 11 Dead; PM Modi Condoles Loss Of Lives, Announces Ex-Gratia
  2. 6 Killed, Several Injured As Pickup Van Overturns in Gujarat's Valsad District
  3. Madhya Pradesh: 2 Teens Dead, 7 Rescued After Drowning Incident In Ujjain Quarry

TAGGED:

BOLERO FELL INTO DITCH TEHRI
TEHRI ROAD ACCIDENT
UTTARAKHAND
EIGHT DEAD TWO RESCUED
ROAD ACCIDENT

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