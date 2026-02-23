ETV Bharat / state

Uttarakhand Education Director's Assault: CM Dhami Orders SOP For Govt Offices

Dehradun: Following the assault on Elementary Education director Ajay Nautiyal and vandalising his office in Dehradun on February 21, officials of the Uttarakhand Officers and Employees' Teachers' Front met with Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Monday to demand strict action against the accused.

Given the seriousness of the matter, Dhami has directed the Chief Secretary to develop a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for the safety of officials, employees, and teachers in all government offices and workplaces across the state. At the meeting, Dhami listened carefully to the concerns shared by the members and stated that the government has always prioritised the dignity and safety of employees.

Dhami also directed the DGP to ensure robust security arrangements at government offices and prompt legal action in the event of such incidents. He also directed the Dehradun SSP to take appropriate action against those involved in the incident at the Directorate of Primary Education.