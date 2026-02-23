Uttarakhand Education Director's Assault: CM Dhami Orders SOP For Govt Offices
Police on Monday arrested four people for the assaultign Ajay Nautiyal and vandalising his office based on eyewitness accounts and video footage of the incident.
Published : February 23, 2026 at 4:33 PM IST
Dehradun: Following the assault on Elementary Education director Ajay Nautiyal and vandalising his office in Dehradun on February 21, officials of the Uttarakhand Officers and Employees' Teachers' Front met with Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Monday to demand strict action against the accused.
Given the seriousness of the matter, Dhami has directed the Chief Secretary to develop a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for the safety of officials, employees, and teachers in all government offices and workplaces across the state. At the meeting, Dhami listened carefully to the concerns shared by the members and stated that the government has always prioritised the dignity and safety of employees.
Dhami also directed the DGP to ensure robust security arrangements at government offices and prompt legal action in the event of such incidents. He also directed the Dehradun SSP to take appropriate action against those involved in the incident at the Directorate of Primary Education.
मुख्यमंत्री श्री पुष्कर सिंह धामी ने सरकारी कार्यालयों और कार्यस्थलों पर अधिकारी- कर्मचारी और शिक्षकों की सुरक्षा के लिए मुख्य सचिव को SOP बनाने के निर्देश दिए हैं।— Uttarakhand DIPR (@DIPR_UK) February 23, 2026
उत्तराखण्ड अधिकारी कर्मचारी शिक्षक मोर्चा के पदाधिकारियों ने आज मुख्यमंत्री आवास में मुख्यमंत्री श्री पुष्कर सिंह… pic.twitter.com/wtWTLWkq7N
Meanwhile, police on Monday arrested four people for the assault and vandalism based on eyewitness accounts and video footage of the incident. The arrested accused have been identified as Lakshman Navani, Rakesh Thapliyal, Akshay Rana and Arvind Pundir, alias Kalli, who is a history-sheeter. All four are residents of the Raipur area, police added.
The confrontation began when Raipur MLA Umesh Sharma Kau and his supporters visited Nautiyal's office to discuss naming a school after an elder from a family that had donated land for the institution. The discussion escalated into an altercation, during which office furniture was damaged, and Nautiyal was physically assaulted, the police said, adding that the director sustained injuries to his face and had to be taken to the hospital for treatment.
Following the incident, Nautiya lodged a complaint against the MLA and his supporters at the Raipur police station. A separate case was also registered by the MLA's security guard against unidentified persons. Officials and employees of the education department have decided that if the accused MLA is not arrested by February 25, they will boycott work.
